Children's Day 2021: Chocolate chip cookies, vanilla mug cake recipes for kids

Predicting kids' culinary tastes on a daily basis is a nearly impossible task that often ends in tears but Children's Day is the last day we want to run out of flavourful and fun dishes to whip up for our kiddos, which is why we are treating them to chocolate chip cookies and vanilla mug cake. Each year we celebrate National Children’s Day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’, on November 14 to raise awareness about the rights of children and to provide adequate education and care for all.

Children’s Day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’ and on this day, teachers and parents strive to make it into a special occasion for all children by showering them with affection and surprise gifts and even putting on entertaining performances for them in their respective schools. With the benefit of work-from-home owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we decided to give Children's Day our own special twist this year.

Looking for healthy sweet treats to surprise your kids this Children's Day? Search no more as we got you sorted with these nutritious, yummy and easy to make recipes of chocolate chip cookies and vanilla mug cake.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies(Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients:

70 grams plain flour

40 grams butter

40 grams castor sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ egg

1 tablespoon milk

35 grams plain chocolate

¼ teaspoon vanilla essence

Method:

In a bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well using spatula. Make small balls of the mixture and place onto a microwave safe plate 3cm apart and put in on a grilling rack.

Garnish with a few chocolate chips. Place the tray in the oven. Press “Sweets twenty 22" on your magicook pro to select dE 22. Press Start. Remove the tray from the oven when it displays “End”.

Allow it to stand for 10 minutes. Cool completely and store in an airtight container.

Vanilla Mug Cake

Vanilla Mug Cake(Whirlpool of India)

Ingredients:

50 grams all purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

60ml milk

1 egg

30 grams melted butter

50 grams sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method:

In a bowl beat egg and sugar. Add flour, vanilla extract, baking powder, milk, butter, salt and whisk tills it turns in a smooth batter. Pour the batter into a microwave safe mug.

Press “Microwave” once on your magicook pro to select P100. And press the clock to increase the time to 2 minutes. Press “Start”. Remove it from the microwave when it displays “End”.

Top it with some sprinklers and serve.

(Recipe: Whirlpool of India)

Children’s Day in India is a greatly anticipated day but with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, many schools have taken to organising entire celebrations through online platforms like Zoom and digitally conduct competitions, debates and quizzes surrounding the life and accomplishments of ‘Chacha Nehru’.

As for parents, you can try delicious recipes that have an interesting history or inspiration, so there’s something fun to learn too. Cook these recipes with your kids, because they’re more likely to at least taste it if they help prepare it and that's a win-win situation.

