Happy Chinese New Year 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate Lunar New Year

The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is almost here. It begins with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. Because the Lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, the dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February. This year, it falls on February 10. On this day, people around the globe will celebrate with community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional food, fireworks and other festivities. Happy Chinese New Year 2024 wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. (HT Photo)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, is celebrated with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. (HT Photo)

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. You can celebrate this auspicious occasion by sending out wishes, images, messages and greetings to your loved ones on social media. Check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Chinese New Year: Lunar New Year 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Let the Lunar New Year inspire you to embrace a fresh start and may it be filled with happiness and love. Happy Chinese New Year.

According to Chinese Zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. (HT Photo)

Lunar New Year 2024 brings with it the possibility to start afresh. I hope the New Year showers you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year.

May the Year of the Dragon be filled with confidence and courage. Wishing you all prosperity and joy. Happy Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year falls on February 10 this year. (HT Photo)

May you and your whole family be filled with happiness in the Year of the Dragon. Happy Chinese New Year.

Sending happiness your way in the Year of the Dragon. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always. Happy Chinese New Year.

People celebrate this auspicious occasion by attending festivals, eating delicious cakes, lighting fireworks, and decorating their homes. (HT Photo)

May the Year of the Dragon be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter. Wishing you safety, good spirit and peace wherever you go. Happy Chinese New Year.

Here's to hoping your Lunar New Year is full of everything that brings you joy, prosperity and fulfilment. Happy Chinese New Year.

The Lunar New Year — known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea — is a major festival in several Asian countries. (HT Photo)

May the five blessings of longevity, wealth, health, virtue, and the desire to die a natural death in old age come to you. Happy Chinese New Year.

May luck always be at your door and shower you with blessings. Wishing you a Happy Chinese New Year.

Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family. (HT Photo)

Wishing you and your loved ones four seasons of peace and a flourishing year. Happy Chinese New Year.