 Happy Chinese New Year 2024: Wishes, images, quotes to celebrate Lunar New Year - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Happy Chinese New Year 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate Lunar New Year

Happy Chinese New Year 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate Lunar New Year

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Feb 09, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Happy Chinese New Year Wishes: Check out these Lunar New Year wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is almost here. It begins with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. Because the Lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, the dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February. This year, it falls on February 10. On this day, people around the globe will celebrate with community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional food, fireworks and other festivities.

Happy Chinese New Year 2024 wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. (HT Photo)
Happy Chinese New Year 2024 wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. (HT Photo)

(Also Read | Valentine's Week Full List 2024: Rose Day, Kiss Day, Teddy Day to Propose Day, all you need to know about 7 days of love)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, is celebrated with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. (HT Photo)
Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, is celebrated with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. (HT Photo)

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. You can celebrate this auspicious occasion by sending out wishes, images, messages and greetings to your loved ones on social media. Check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Chinese New Year: Lunar New Year 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Let the Lunar New Year inspire you to embrace a fresh start and may it be filled with happiness and love. Happy Chinese New Year.

According to Chinese Zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. (HT Photo)
According to Chinese Zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. (HT Photo)

Lunar New Year 2024 brings with it the possibility to start afresh. I hope the New Year showers you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year.

May the Year of the Dragon be filled with confidence and courage. Wishing you all prosperity and joy. Happy Chinese New Year.

Chinese New Year falls on February 10 this year. (HT Photo)
Chinese New Year falls on February 10 this year. (HT Photo)

May you and your whole family be filled with happiness in the Year of the Dragon. Happy Chinese New Year.

Sending happiness your way in the Year of the Dragon. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always. Happy Chinese New Year.

People celebrate this auspicious occasion by attending festivals, eating delicious cakes, lighting fireworks, and decorating their homes. (HT Photo)
People celebrate this auspicious occasion by attending festivals, eating delicious cakes, lighting fireworks, and decorating their homes. (HT Photo)

May the Year of the Dragon be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter. Wishing you safety, good spirit and peace wherever you go. Happy Chinese New Year.

Here's to hoping your Lunar New Year is full of everything that brings you joy, prosperity and fulfilment. Happy Chinese New Year.

The Lunar New Year — known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea — is a major festival in several Asian countries. (HT Photo)
The Lunar New Year — known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea — is a major festival in several Asian countries. (HT Photo)

May the five blessings of longevity, wealth, health, virtue, and the desire to die a natural death in old age come to you. Happy Chinese New Year.

May luck always be at your door and shower you with blessings. Wishing you a Happy Chinese New Year.

Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family. (HT Photo)
Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family. (HT Photo)

Wishing you and your loved ones four seasons of peace and a flourishing year. Happy Chinese New Year.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On