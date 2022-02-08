Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and images to send to your beloved

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: The Valentine's week has kickstarted already. With Rose Day and Proposal Day already gone, we already can't wait for the sweetest day of the week – Chocolate Day. Nothing makes our day happier than receiving a chocolate from the one we love. This is the week of celebration of love, and love finds it's way to our hearts through our favourite sweet – chocolate.

ALSO READ: Chocolate Day 2021: Rib-tickling memes flood Twitter. Seen them yet?

In case you are thinking of what to gift to your beloved with the chocolate, we have got you covered. Why not ditch expensive gifts for words that will mean the world to your loved one? We have curated a list of wishes, images and quotes which you can gift your loved one with the chocolate and make their day extra special.

My life has been like bites of chocolate since you have stepped in it. Happy Chocolate Day.

"Chocolate remedies adversity." – Jareb Teague

Happy Chocolate Day to the one who feels like dark chocolate on happy days and a cup of comforting hot chocolate on my difficult days. You make my life easier.

"Anything is good if it’s made of chocolate." -Jo Brand

With this chocolate, I promise to always be beside you, in your happy and sad days. And I promise, I'll always bring a chocolate.

"May your life be filled, as mine has been, with love and laughter; and remember, when things are rough all you need is chocolate." -Geraldine Solon

Happy Chocolate Day. May this day fill your life with the happiness that you feel when you are holding a chocolate in hand.

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” – Charles M. Schulz

"Without love and chocolate, there would be darkness and chaos."-Unknown

You're the chocolate to my life. You make it sweeter and better. Happy Chocolate Day!

"When we don’t have the words, chocolate can speak volumes.” – Joan Bauer

You have done to my life that a chocolate does to bad days – you make it better. Happy Chocolate Day to the sweetest person I know!

