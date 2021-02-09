Chocolate Day 2021: Rib-tickling memes flood Twitter. Seen them yet?
Now that Rose Day and Propose Day have passed, it is time for the sweetest day of the week- Chocolate Day. Celebrated on the third day of the Valentine’s week, people gift chocolates and sweet treats to their loved ones to show their affection.
On the special occasion, netizens have started sharing love-filled posts on Twitter. While some resorted to sharing pictures of delicious chocolates and good wishes, others took to the route of dishing out funny memes. From using popular meme templates to sprinkling some self-love, the memes may make you giggle hard.
Check out some of the best ones we’ve compiled:
You get a chocolate, everyone gets a chocolate!
Aiming to learn some self-love from this meme
The truth has been spoken
When it comes to chocolate most of us are Joey
Here are some more hilarious ones for you to enjoy
What do you think of these memes? Did they tickle your funny bone too?
