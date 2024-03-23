Happy Choti Holi 2024: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with friends and family on Holika Dahan

Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and we can't wait to celebrate with friends and family. A day before Holi, Hindus celebrate another auspicious occasion called Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. This year, Choti Holi is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, March 24. A bonfire is lit to symbolise the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu legend, it was on this day that the demoness Holika was reduced to ashes when Prahlad, a follower of Lord Vishnu, begged God to save him from the flames of Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu. Check out Choti Holi best wishes, images, greetings, messages to share with near and dear ones. (HT photo)

Here are some wishes, greetings, images and messages to commemorate Choti Holi and the triumph of good over evil with Holika Dahan as you celebrate this festival with your loved ones. You can share them with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. (Also read: Choti Holi 2024: When is Choti Holi? Know Holika Dahan date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri )

Choti Holi 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Choti Holi! May your life be painted with the beautiful colours of happiness and prosperity.

May the vibrant colours of Chhoti Holi fill your life with joy and laughter. Wishing you a day full of fun and happiness!

Happy Choti Holi 2024.(HT photo)

Sending you warm wishes on Choti Holi! May the playful spirit of this festival bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your heart with warmth.

Happy Chhoti Holi! May this festival bring you closer to your loved ones and create cherished memories to treasure forever.

Holika Dahan ki shubhkamnayein. (HT photo)

May the festival of Choti Holi bring you peace, happiness, and countless blessings. Wishing you a colourful and joyous celebration!

On this auspicious occasion of Chhoti Holi, may your life be painted with the hues of love, peace, and prosperity.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 24 this year(HT photo)

Wishing you a day filled with laughter, fun, and memorable moments with your loved ones. Happy Choti Holi!

Warm wishes to you and your family on Chhoti Holi! May the festival of colours brighten your life with positivity and good fortune.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil.(HT photo)

Ignite the flames of hope, happiness, and harmony in your homes. Happy Choti Holi and Holika Dahan to all.

As you splash colours of happiness and love, may your heart be filled with contentment and your days be filled with laughter. Happy Chhoti Holi!

People celebrate the festival by lighting a bonfire. (HT photo)

I pray to Lord Narasimha that he blesses you and your family with all the good things in life. May your home be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Choti Holi.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.