Happy Dev Diwali 2023: Wishes, images, messages, greetings and status updates to share with loved ones on Dev Deepawali

Dev Diwali 2023: The auspicious festival of Dev Deepawali is just around the corner, and devotees are preparing to celebrate the day on November 26 with much fanfare. Annually observed in the sacred city of Varanasi, this celebration is also called Dev Diwali. The festival is observed from the Ekadashi tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha to the Kartik Purnima tithi, spanning five days and culminating on the full moon night of Kartik. This celebration aligns with Kartik Purnima. This day marks the celebration of Lord Shiva's triumph over the demon Tripurasura. For this reason, Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima are other names for Utsav. Here are our special collection of best wishes, messages, greetings and images to share with family and friends on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. (Also read: When is Dev Diwali 2023? Date, history and significance )

Dev Diwali 2023 wishes, images and messages:

Dev Diwali 2023: Wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones(HT photo)

On this auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali, may the glow of countless lamps fill your life with happiness, and may you be blessed with success and good fortune. Happy Dev Diwali!

May the lamps of Dev Deepawali illuminate your life, and may Lord Shiva shower you with all that you have wished for. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and everyone at home.

Dev Deepawali, also known as the Diwali of the Gods, is a sacred Hindu festival. (HT photo)

This Dev Deepawali​, may Lord Shiva remove all the troubles from your life. May you be showered with happiness, good health, wealth and all the goodness in the world. Happy Dev Deepavali!

Let us celebrate this auspicious festival with smiles on our faces and joy in our hearts. Wishing you a very happy Dev Diwali!

It is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Kartik. (HT photo)

I wish that you are blessed with the strength to choose right over wrong in life on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dev Deepawali.

May this festival lighten up your life and give you the strength to overcome difficulties that come your way. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family.

It is observed in the holy city of Varanasi, where devotees light thousands of lamps along the ghats. (HT Photo)

This Dev Deepawali, may Lord Shiva remove all the negativities from your life and fill it with prosperity. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your family.

On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with knowledge, courage, and compassion. Wishing you a Dev Diwali full of divine blessings!

The festival is celebrated to honour and commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. (HT photo)

On this sacred occasion of Dev Diwali, may you be bestowed with wisdom, love, and inner peace. May the divine energy fill your life with positivity. Happy Dev Diwali!

May the divine blessings of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva be with you on Dev Diwali and always. Have a spiritually fulfilling celebration!

Devotees believe that on this day, gods descend to the Earth to bathe in the Ganges River, making it a spiritually significant event. (HT photo)

As the celestial beings descend to bless us on Dev Diwali, may their divine presence bring serenity to your soul and fulfillment to your dreams. Have a blessed and joyous Dev Diwali.

As you celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, may your life be filled with positivity and blessings. Wishing you a joyful Dev Diwali!

Dev Deepawali is a time for prayers, rituals, and cultural performances. (HT photo)

As Varanasi lights up with the glow of countless lamps, may your life be illuminated with the divine blessings of this sacred festival. Warm wishes for a blissful Dev Deepawali!

May the river of knowledge flow through your soul on this Dev Deepawali, cleansing your mind and heart. Embrace the spiritual essence of this holy celebration. Happy Dev Deepawali.