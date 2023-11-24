Dev Diwali 2023: One of the most auspicious festivals of the year is here. Every year, Dev Diwali is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Especially celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Gujarat, Dev Diwali is the Diwali of the Gods. Also known as Dev Deepavali, the festival celebrates the triumph of Lord shiva against the evil demon Tripurasura. It is believed that Lord shiva defeated the demon on this day, and hence, Dev Diwali is also known as Tripura Utsav. Dev Diwali is one of the largest festivals celebrated in Varanasi. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here is all that you need to know. When is Dev Diwali 2023? Date, history and significance(Dinuka Liyanawatte / REUTERS)

Date:

Dev Diwali is celebrated on Purnima Tithi of the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, this year Dev Diwali falls on November 26. Purnima Tithi will begin at 15:53 PM on November 26 and will end at 14:45 PM on November 27.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, the gods and the goddesses come down to earth to take a dip in the holy waters of the river Ganges on the auspicious day of Dev Diwali. The ghats of Varanasi are lit with diyas to pay respect to all the gods and goddesses. The celebration of the triumph of Lord Shiva against demon Tripurasura is also celebrated on this day.

Significance:

People, on this day, decorate their homes in rangoli and oil lamps, the ghats of Varanasi are decorated in diyas. The Ganga Aarti on Dev Diwali is one of the main attractions of the festival. 24 priests and 24 young girls perform the Ganga Aarti with utmost devotion on this day. Pilgrims visit Varanasi during this time to pay their respects. Firecrackers decorate the sky and processions are taken out. People also indulge in devotional songs and dance throughout the night.

