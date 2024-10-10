Happy Durga Ashtami 2024: 30+ best wishes, images, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Durga Ashtami 2024: Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is celebrated on the eighth day of the nine-day Navratri festival. It is one of the most sacred days of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of 'Mahagauri,' the eighth form of Navadurga and an incarnation of Adi Shakti. Mahagauri is believed to fulfil the desires of her devotees. In 2024, Durga Ashtami will fall on Friday, October 11. On this day, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and seek blessings from the goddess. A key ritual observed is Kanya Puja, where young girls, considered the purest embodiment of the goddess, are worshipped. (Also read: Durga Puja 2024: Know all about the significance of Durga Ashtami and Navami and important Navratri rituals ) Happy Durga Ashtami 2024: Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on October 10-11 this year(HT photo)

To make Durga Ashtami even more special, here are 30+ heartfelt wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms:

Happy Durga Ashtami 2024 wishes, images and greetings

May Goddess Mahagauri bless you with health, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Ashtami.

On this auspicious day of Durga Ashtami, may the divine power of Goddess Durga bring strength, success, and happiness into your life. Happy Durga Ashtami.

May Mahagauri fulfil all your wishes and shower her blessings on you and your family. Have a joyful and spiritual Durga Ashtami!

Durga Ashtami is one of the most significant days of Durga Puja.(Freepik)

May this Durga Ashtami bring light, peace, and positivity to your life. Wishing you a divine and blissful celebration.

May the festival of Durga Ashtami bring you endless happiness and prosperity. Let the divine energy of Mahagauri guide your path to success.

May this Durga Ashtami bring light to your heart and home. Happy celebrations to you and your family!

May the divine grace of Goddess Durga be with you on this Durga Ashtami and always. Let her light guide your path and protect you from all evils.

It falls on the eighth day of the Navaratri festival.(Freepik)

On this auspicious Durga Ashtami, may the goddess bless you with strength, wisdom, and joy. Happy Maha Ashtami.

May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. Wishing you a joyful Durga Ashtami.

As we celebrate Durga Ashtami, may the goddess remove all obstacles and fill your life with peace and happiness. Happy Ashtami.

Let us pray to Goddess Durga to guide us toward positivity and strength. May her blessings be with you on this special day. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Devotees worship Goddess Durga in her fierce form, Maha Gauri.(Canva)

Wishing you a joyous Durga Ashtami filled with divine blessings, love, and happiness. May you always be protected by Maa Durga's grace.

May the divine power of Maa Durga bring you success, prosperity, and good fortune. Wishing you a beautiful Durga Ashtami!

On this holy day of Durga Ashtami, may the goddess shower you with love, wisdom, and blessings for a prosperous life. Happy Ashtami.

Wishing you peace, positivity, and endless blessings from Maa Durga. Have a blissful and joyful Durga Ashtami.

The day symbolizes the victory of good over evil.(Canva)

May Goddess Durga's blessings enrich your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed Durga Ashtami.

May the divine grace of Maa Durga bring happiness, health, and prosperity into your life. Happy Durga Ashtami to you and your loved ones!

On this pious day of Durga Ashtami, may the divine mother's blessings lead you to a future filled with love, light, and prosperity. Happy Ashtami to you and your loved ones!

Many observe fasting and offer prayers to seek blessings.(Canva)

May the vibrant energy of Durga Ashtami infuse your life with positivity, harmony, and strength. Wishing you and your family an auspicious and blessed celebration.

As we celebrate Durga Ashtami, may the goddess shower you with strength, health, and joy. May all your prayers be answered on this sacred day.

As the festival of Durga Ashtami fills the air with positivity, may your heart be filled with love, joy, and serenity. Have a blessed and joyful Ashtami.

Happy Ashtami 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp status

In every heartbeat, in every prayer, may Maa Durga’s blessings be everywhere! Happy Ashtami!

With the grace of the goddess, may your life be full of light, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Durga Ashtami.

Embrace the strength within you, just like the goddess we adore. Wishing you a powerful Durga Ashtami.

The rituals include performing the Kumari Puja, honouring young girls as a form of the goddess.(Canva)

Let the colours of devotion paint your life with joy and peace. Happy Durga Ashtami to all.

As we worship the divine, may our spirits rise and our hearts shine. Happy Durga Ashtami!

This Durga Ashtami, let’s reflect on the power of love, courage, and faith. Wishing everyone blessings and joy.

May the energy of Durga inspire us to rise against negativity and embrace positivity. Happy Ashtami!

On this auspicious day, let’s honour the divine feminine and spread love and positivity everywhere.

May Goddess Durga bless us all with strength and wisdom to face life’s challenges. Happy Durga Ashtami.

As we celebrate this holy day, let’s remember the virtues of courage and compassion that the goddess embodies. Happy Durga Ashtami.