This year, the second most important Islamic festival i.e. Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) is being celebrated by Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Gulf countries, USA and UK on Wednesday, June 28 while the same will be marked in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations on Thursday, June 29. To greet someone with "Eid Mubarak," which means "Blessed Eid" or "Happy Eid," is a common and respectful way to extend well wishes during the Bakrid celebrations.

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Korean to Turkish and Bengali, 12 ways to wish 'Eid Mubarak' in different cultures and languages (Photo by Timur Weber on Pexels)

When you meet someone during Eid-ul-Adha, simply say "Eid Mubarak!" or “Blessed Eid!” as it is a warm and traditional way to express your greetings and share in the joy of the occasion but if you are sending written messages or greeting cards, you can include a different way to wish "Eid Mubarak" in your message for example, you can write, “Wishing you a joyous Bakrid filled with blessings and happiness. Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!” However, in today's digital age, it is common to send festive greetings through text messages or social media platforms so, you can simply send a message saying "Eid Mubarak" or use it as a hashtag in your posts to extend your wishes to a wider audience.

Add a personal touch to your Eid greetings by including the person's name or a heartfelt message along with “Eid Mubarak” for instance, “Eid Mubarak, Sarah! May this Eid bring you and your family immense joy and prosperity.” Though "Eid Mubarak" is a widely recognised greeting during the Eid celebrations, it can also be expressed in different languages and cultures.

Here are some variations of how to greet "Eid Mubarak" in different languages:

Arabic: "Eid Mubarak" (عيد مبارك)

Bengali: "Eid Mubarak" (ঈদ মুবারক)

Urdu: "Eid Mubarak" (عید مبارک)

Turkish: “Bayramınız Kutlu Olsun”

Indonesian: "Selamat Hari Raya" or “Selamat Idul Fitri”

Malay: "Selamat Hari Raya" or “Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri”

Persian/Farsi: "Eid-e Shoma Mobarak" (عید شما مبارک)

Swahili: “Heri ya Eid”

Spanish: “Feliz Eid”

French: “Bonne fête de l'Aïd”

German: "Frohes Eidfest"

Korean: “Eid mubalakeu” (Eid 무바라크)

These are just a few examples, as the way to greet "Eid Mubarak" can vary across different cultures and regions but if you are unsure of the appropriate greeting in a specific language or culture, it is always respectful to use "Eid Mubarak" as a universally recognised expression of well wishes during the Eid celebrations. Remember, "Eid Mubarak" is a universal greeting and can be used to greet Muslims of any nationality or language during the Eid celebrations as it is a way to express goodwill, happiness and solidarity with others during this special time.

