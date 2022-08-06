Happy Friendship Day 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your best friend on August 7

Friendship Day 2022: International Friendship Day is recognised globally on July 30. However, in India, the day is marked on the first Sunday of August. It means that the special occasion is just around the corner. Friendship Day is celebrated across the globe to honour the beautiful relationship we share with our friends who play multiple roles in our life as confidants, partners, companions, secret keepers, family members, ride-or-die and more. People mark this day by sending gifts, heartfelt messages or surprising their best friends with their favourite things.

Happy Friendship Day 2022. (Ht Photo)

This year, Friendship Day 2022 will fall on August 7 in India. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Friendship Day, here are some best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with your loved ones on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Friendship Day 2022: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, celeb-inspired outfits to look glam with your BFFs)

Friendship Day 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings

You have always been the light in my darkest times, and I cannot thank you enough for it. I just want to say I love you best friend. Happy Friendship Day.

I've always found you by my side whenever I needed support, guidance, love, and a shoulder to cry on. Thank you for everything. Happy Friendship Day.

Friendship Day is marked on first Sunday on August. (HT Photo)

You are everything that a true friend can be. You are the most precious gift from God. I wish that we remain best friends for the rest of our lives. A very Happy Friendship Day!

You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship last forever. Happy Friendship Day.

International Friendship Day is celebrated globally on July 30.(HT Photo)

It's hard to meet people in life who are willing to give everything without any hope of getting anything in return. I call myself lucky because I have someone like you in my life. It's you! Happy Friendship Day.

Dear best friend, I love you the most because you are always there to join me in the most stupid adventures in life. Always stay the same. Happy Friendship Day.

This year, Friendship Day 2022 will fall on August 7. (HT Photo)

You have always been there in my hard times and my heartbreaks. I thank God every day for blessing me with such a good friend like you. Happy Friendship Day.

Good Friends are like stars, you don't always see them, but you know they are always there for you. Thank you for being that friend. Happy Friendship Day.

Good Friends are like stars in your life. (HT Photo)

Hey, best friend, Happy Friendship Day. You are one of the kindest, funniest, and most helpful person I've ever met. Let's stick to each other forever. Happy Friendship Day.

No matter how old we grow or how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart. Happy Friendship Day, best friend.

Friendship Day is celebrated to honour the beautiful relationship we share with our friends. (HT Photo)

A true friend is someone who gives you the freedom to be yourself. It's hard to find true friendship in life, but it's the sweetest thing ever. I am glad it happened with us. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy friendship day to you all. Sending love and best wishes to you on this friendship day. Love you all.