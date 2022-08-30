Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with loved ones on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival observed during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month (August or September). It marks the birth of Lord Ganesh and is celebrated for ten days throughout the country, especially in Maharashtra. During this festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes and worship the god of wisdom and good fortune, seeking his blessings for a prosperous and happy life. This 10-day Ganeshotsav ends on Anant Chaturdashi with Ganesh Visarjan. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, Wednesday, and the Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Anant Chaturdashi, September 9, Friday.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, here are best wishes, images, greetings and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms. (Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on a very auspicious time. Know shubh muhurat for Murti Sthapna, Visarjan and more)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Images, Wishes, Greetings, Messages:

A new sunrise, a new start, let's take the blessings of the divine Lord Ganesha and start our day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganpati Bappa Morya. May Lord Ganesh bless you with wisdom, intelligence, prosperity, happiness and success. Wish you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. (HT Photo)

When we have Ganapati Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about in life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones.

May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening our lives and always bless us with love and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious ten-day Hindu festival. (HT Photo)

Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Vinayaka Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and celebrations for you.

I pray to Lord Ganesha that you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh. (HT Photo)

Wishing you a Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May the grace of Lord Ganesha enlighten your lives and bless you and your loved ones.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray to Lord Ganesha to destroy all our sorrows, enhance our happiness, and shower his blessings on all of us. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

During this festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes and worship the god of wisdom. (HT Photo)

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha, the Vighnaharta, remove all obstacles and sorrows from our lives. Om Ganpati namo namah. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31. (HT Photo)

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be with you. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.