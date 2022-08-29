Watch: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
A video shared by news agency ANI showed a group of devotees breaking into applause and cheers as a red curtain is lifted to unveil the look of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati.
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol in Mumbai on Monday, just two days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is a major attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Every year, thousands of people visit the place to offer their prayers at the pandal. However, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the celebrations at the pandal have been affected.
In 2020, no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took place at the pandal for the first time in its over eight decades of existence. While last year, celebrations were observed in a subdued manner barring people from entering the pandal to offer their prayers and forcing them to pray virtually.
This year, the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31. The festival is celebrated in several states and Union territories (UTs) but is celebrated largely in Maharashtra.
In July, chief minister Eknath Shinde said restrictions imposed on festivals during Covid-19 have been lifted and there would be no curbs on Ganesh Chaturthi and other upcoming festivals in the state.
Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora
The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday. Arora was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.
SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village
In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala's Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.
Infant, kidnapped in Mathura, found from local BJP leader's house
A seven-month-old boy, who was abducted from Mathura's railway station last week, was recovered on Monday from the house of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who allegedly bought him for ₹1.8 lakh from a child-trafficking racket. After searching for several days, he was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator from Firozabad, Vinita Agrawal, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal, with investigators identifying a racket, headed by a doctor couple from Hathras.
Mysterious dwarfing disease worries paddy growers in Haryana
Paddy growers in Haryana are worried due to a mysterious dwarfing disease reported in the crop as they are unable to find out the reason behind the stunted growth of plants. As per reports, the stunted growth of paddy was reported in almost all the major paddy-producing districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal and Yamunanagar.
No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day
The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier. At 22, Mohali's single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day.
