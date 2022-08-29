Watch: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal revealed the first look of its signature 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol in Mumbai on Monday, just two days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a group of devotees breaking into applause and cheers as a red curtain is lifted to unveil the look of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati. People can also be heard chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” in the video.

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is a major attraction during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Every year, thousands of people visit the place to offer their prayers at the pandal. However, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the celebrations at the pandal have been affected.

In 2020, no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations took place at the pandal for the first time in its over eight decades of existence. While last year, celebrations were observed in a subdued manner barring people from entering the pandal to offer their prayers and forcing them to pray virtually.

This year, the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 31. The festival is celebrated in several states and Union territories (UTs) but is celebrated largely in Maharashtra.

In July, chief minister Eknath Shinde said restrictions imposed on festivals during Covid-19 have been lifted and there would be no curbs on Ganesh Chaturthi and other upcoming festivals in the state.