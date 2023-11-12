Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best wishes, images, quotes, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family

Govardhan Puja 2023: Govardhan Puja falls on November 14 this year. The auspicious Hindu festival annually falls the next day or a day after Diwali during the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month. It may also be celebrated a day before Amavasya Tithi. But it depends on the time of commencement of Pratipada Tithi. Also known as Annakoot, people worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat on this day. Additionally, Lord Krishna's devotees prepare food made from grains like wheat, rice, curry made from gram flour, and leafy vegetables and offer it to Lord Krishna.

Check out Govardhan Puja 2023 wishes, images, quotes, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status. (HT Photo)

Govardhan Puja 2023 falls on November 14, according to Drik Panchang. (HT Photo)

If you and your loved ones are observing the festival of Govardhan Puja, you can share best wishes with them on social media. Check out our curated wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS, and WhatsApp and Facebook status below.

Govardhan Puja 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp Status:

Those who are afraid of the storm, those in whose mind life resides, those who laugh even after seeing death, those in whose mind Krishna Kanhaiya resides. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated after Diwali. (HT Photo)

Lord Krishna's love will protect you through difficulties in life. I hope he abundantly blesses you on this auspicious day. Shubh Govardhan Puja.

May we all learn how to protect each other and share our sorrows to lessen them. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Generally, Govardhan Puja falls the next day or a day after Diwali. (HT Photo)

Filled with faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Also known as Annakoot, Govardhan Puja falls during the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month. (HT Photo)

All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the son of Maa Yashoda, all hail Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

Celebrate the auspicious day with Lord Krishna in your heart and wish for his blessings in every step of your life. Happy Govardhan Puja.

The festival may also be celebrated a day before Amavasya Tithi. But it depends on the time of commencement of Pratipada Tithi. (HT Photo)

Hope Lord Krishna's blessings light up your and your loved ones' path with prosperity, brightness and happiness. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

A day of faith, a day of happiness and immense love, I wish you peace above everything else. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

Lord Krishna's devotees worship Govardhan Parvat on this day, which they make using cow dung and keep in their courtyard. (HT Photo)

Care, share, love, and protect! On this day, I hope that Lord Krishna showers you with his blessings and love. Wishing a Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

