Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, falls on March 22 this year. The festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, which is also marked as the Hindu New Year. Gudi Padwa falls on the day Chaitra Navratri begins and is observed by the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Gudi Padwa originates from two words - Gudi means a flag or emblem of Lord Brahma, and Padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon. It is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. On this day, people wake up early in the morning, clean their homes, take a bath and decorate the front gate of their homes with beautiful rangoli designs. Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Gudi Padwa falls on March 22 this year. (HT Photo)

Celebrate Gudi Padwa by sending best wishes and messages to your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. Check out our curated wishes, images, messages and greetings below.

Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes, Messages, Images and Greetings:

Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success to you. Have a blessed Gudi Padwa.

Praying that this New Year brings endless joy and new hopes into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

This Gudi Padwa, let the Gods bestow health, luck, happiness, and prosperity on you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the New Year! I hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Here's hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa.

Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amid fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow you and your family members with good luck, health and happy times.

On this special occasion, let us resolve to spread love and happiness all around us. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Today is a new day adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Guddi Padwa is finally here! An important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health. May you be blessed till eternity.