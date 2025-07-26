Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: 70+ wishes, messages, greetings and status to share with your friends and family

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: The auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej will be observed this year on Sunday, July 27. The festival is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Shravan (Sawan), and it falls two days before Nag Panchami. To mark the day, women devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek the divine couple's blessings. Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Celebrate Hariyali Teej on July 27 with these special wishes and messages. (Canva)

Also Read | Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know

If you and your loved ones mark the festival, then here are some specially curated messages, wishes, status, images and more to share with your loved ones.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Devotional wishes

1. May the divine union of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless your life with harmony and devotion. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. Wishing you a Hariyali Teej filled with blessings of love, prosperity, and marital bliss.

3. May Maa Parvati’s unwavering devotion inspire us all. Happy Hariyali Teej!

4. May your fast and prayers be blessed by Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Have a divine Hariyali Teej!

5. On this sacred day, may Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you with happiness and long-lasting relationships.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025! (Canva)

6. May Hariyali Teej bring greenery in your life, both around and within your soul.

7. Praying for love that lasts beyond lifetimes, just like Shiv-Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!

8. Let’s celebrate the eternal bond of divine love. Wishing you a pious Hariyali Teej!

9. On this auspicious day, may your prayers reach the heavens and bring peace to your home.

10. May the beautiful festival of Hariyali Teej fill your life with devotion, purity, and joy.

11. Let the swing of faith and song of devotion echo in your life. Happy Teej!

12. Fasting with faith, praying with love—may this Teej bring divine blessings from above.

13. As you offer your devotion, may Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati guide you always.

14. Hariyali Teej reminds us that true devotion is the key to divine union. Stay blessed!

15. May this sacred Teej fast be rewarded with happiness, health, and spiritual strength.

16. Celebrate this Teej with purity in heart and divinity in thoughts.

17. Let Maa Parvati’s divine strength inspire your every step. Wishing you strength and grace.

18. May this Hariyali Teej bring joy in your soul and devotion in your heart.

19. On this holy day, may your soul bloom like the green earth after monsoon rains.

20. May your prayers be answered, and your heart filled with divine joy.

21. This Teej, may your home resonate with the divine songs of bhakti and love.

22. Offer your prayers and surrender your worries to the divine. Happy Teej!

23. May the beauty of Hariyali Teej bring calmness to your soul and smiles to your family.

24. May Lord Shiva fulfil all your sincere wishes as you fast and pray this Teej.

25. Let’s celebrate the sacred bond of love, devotion, and eternal union. Happy Hariyali Teej!

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025! (Canva)

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Messages for friends and family

26. Wishing you and your family a green, graceful, and joyous Hariyali Teej!

27. May your life be filled with the same devotion Maa Parvati had for Lord Shiva. Happy Teej!

28. Here’s to celebrating the strength and devotion of every woman this Hariyali Teej!

29. Swing into the joy of Teej with music, mehendi, and divine blessings!

30. Let your soul bloom like the greenery of the monsoon. Happy Hariyali Teej!

31. May this festival bring unity, love, and blessings to your home.

32. May you dance to the tunes of faith and wear colours of joy this Teej!

33. May your married life be as blissful and strong as the bond of Shiv-Parvati.

34. Let every fast bring you closer to grace. Have a blessed Teej!

35. To all the incredible women observing Teej, may Maa Parvati empower and protect you always.

36. May the aroma of mehendi and the melody of bhajans bring divinity into your life.

37. Happy Teej! May your soul stay as pure as your prayers on this sacred day.

38. May your devotion shine brighter than your bangles and bindis this Teej!

39. Celebrate this festival with hearts full of gratitude and hands joined in prayer.

40. Praying that your Teej fast brings strength and your prayers bring miracles.

41. Wishing peace, prosperity, and togetherness to your home this Hariyali Teej.

42. May Lord Shiva bless you with patience and wisdom this sacred season.

43. May Teej fill your world with love, lush greenery, and lasting smiles.

44. Let the festival remind us of nature’s beauty and spiritual purity.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025! (Canva)

45. May you receive the divine grace of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati in abundance.

46. May the greenery outside reflect the peace and growth within your heart.

47. Happy Teej! Let the joy of this festival spread through every corner of your home.

48. May your heart be light, your prayers strong, and your blessings countless.

49. On this Teej, I wish you devotion that inspires and joy that uplifts.

50. Let us welcome Hariyali Teej with faith in our hearts and love in our lives.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: Blessings for family

51. May this Teej purify your soul and align your spirit with divine purpose.

52. As green leaves return with rain, may divine grace return to your life this Teej.

53. May the monsoon winds carry your prayers to heaven this Teej.

54. Happy Teej! May your life reflect the sacred balance of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.

55. On this sacred occasion, may your spiritual journey grow stronger and deeper.

56. Hariyali Teej is not just a fast—it’s an offering of love, patience, and devotion. Celebrate with faith!

57. May every vrat you keep bring your home closer to the divine.

58. Celebrate this day with inner silence and outward joy.

59. May the Teej rituals strengthen your bond with both your family and the divine.

60. May your every breath be a prayer, and every moment a blessing this Teej.

61. Let the spirit of Teej renew your faith and nurture your soul.

62. Praying for your inner peace, outer joy, and everlasting love on this auspicious Teej.

63. May your devotion today lay the foundation for blessings tomorrow.

64. Let your heart become a temple this Teej—silent, sacred, and serene.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2025! (Canva)

65. May your prayers rise like incense and your life shine like a diya.

66. On this holy day, surrender your worries and embrace divine will.

67. Let this Teej remind you that every fast done with love is answered with grace.

68. As nature turns green, may your heart bloom with contentment and love.

69. Let the swing of Teej lift you closer to the divine.

70. May your days ahead be filled with the beauty of devotion and serenity.

71. Let your life reflect the grace of Maa Parvati—strong, kind, and pure.

72. May the fasts of Teej become ladders to higher spiritual realms for you.

73. Hariyali Teej teaches us to love with strength and pray with sincerity. May that guide you always.

74. Celebrate Hariyali Teej not just as a ritual, but as a reminder of eternal love and divine strength.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.