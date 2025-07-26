Hariyali Teej 2025: Significance of mehndi on this auspicious day and 10 designs for inspiration

Hariyali Teej 2025: Hariyali Teej is observed on the third day of Shravan/Sawan during Shukla Paksha. It is a Hindu festival celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. This year, Hariyali Teej falls on July 27. It is a revered occasion for married women, who pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to bless their marriage and protect their marital lives from all evil, promoting happiness and peace in the couple’s life. Also Read | Happy Hariyali Teej 2025: 70+ wishes, messages, greetings and status to share with your friends and family Hariyali Teej 2025: Mehndi is worn by married women on Hariyali Teej.(Shutterstock)

Women seek blessings for the long life and good fortune of their husbands. They also observe a fast. On this day, one of the rituals that women collectively follow is decorating their palms with mehndi, as it is regarded as auspicious.

Why is mehndi significant on this day?

Mehndi is applied on the palms and feet. It is considered a symbol of love. Applying mehndi is believed to invoke Goddess Parvati's blessings for a happy married life. Hariyali Teej also marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the fusion of Shiva-Shakti.

Moreover, there is a belief that when the mehndi colour becomes darker, it exudes auspicious energy and deepens the love between the couple.

Trending designs for mehndi

Symbolic religious elements can be integrated into the mehndi design, for example, the peacock, which is associated with Lord Krishna, or motifs like the trishul, lotus, swastika, kalash, swans and Om, which carry spiritual significance. You can also choose floral designs with net (jali) patterns or beautiful, intricate depictions of divine couples like Radha-Krishna and Shiv-Parvati, which are popular during these holy festivals. Mehndi designs also showcase personal taste, ranging from clean, minimalist patterns and fine detailing to bold, extravagant maximalism. Likewise, there are also different coverages, whether it is full-hand mandalas or delicate finger-wise dainty designs, leaving the palm less crowded.

We have curated 10 mehndi design inspo for you that can help you with your vision for the final design:

Meanwhile, other rituals of this festival include wearing a green-coloured saree, bangles, as this colour is not only symbolic of greenery in Sawan (rainy season) but also the colour associated with a happy married life.