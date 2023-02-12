Happy Hug Day 2023 Live Updates: Know all about gift ideas, date, significance and more on this special day

Valentine's Week, Hug Day 2023 Live Updates: Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine's Week, which begins on February 7 (Rose Day). Today (Sunday), February 12, people are marking Hug Day. This day commemorates the special feeling of being hugged by your loved ones. On Hug Day, people hug their significant others or crushes to express their love and sincerity for them. Physical language is the most popular form of expressing one's love for someone. When words fail, we can always explain our emotions through physical touch. And a hug always works wonders. A hug from your favourite person can make you less anxious, heal your broken soul, make you comfortable, and more. Read our Live Updates on Hug Day today to know about this special occasion and celebrate the feeling of being in love during Valentine's Week. (Also Read | Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Rose Day, Propose Day to Kiss Day; significance and more explained about 7 days of love)