Happy Kick Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and images to share with your friends

Happy Kick Day 2022: The Valentine's week is over. The week of February 7 to February 14 is celebrated as the week of love when people shower their loved ones with wishes, promises and a whole lot of love. This week is celebrated all across the world with lot of grandeur and pomp. Needless to say, lovers wait for this week throughout the year to spend their time together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, with Valentine's Day celebrated on February 14, the Valentine's week also gets over. What starts right after is the Anti-valentine's Week. Not all people – of course we are talking of the singles – wait for the romantic week of the year, and hence the Anti-Valentine's week is the perfect time for them to celebrate. The second day of the Anti-Valentine's week is celebrated as Kick Day.

ALSO READ: Anti-Valentine's Week 2022: From Slap Day to Breakup Day, all you need to know

Kick Day mainly signifies kicking out the negative emotions that we hold back after we get out of a toxic relationship. It also means kicking out bad habits, self-doubts and all things toxic that holds us back from stepping forward in life. For fun, friends also kick themselves to have a good laugh afterwards. Here's a few wishes and quotes that you can share among your friends and lovers and have a laugh:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Kick Day, I promise to kick the negativity out and make space for all the positivity to make way in my life.

“The easiest and simplest way to say goodbye to a bad relationship is by giving it a kick on Kick Day”

“The easiest and simplest way to say goodbye to a bad relationship is by giving it a kick on Kick Day”

Happy Kick Day. Toxicity, negativity and harmful emotions no more have a place in my life.

“Kick Day is a day for the courageous to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities”

“Kick Day is a day for the courageous to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities”

Happy Kick Day to my friends, who makes kicking toxicity out of my life lot easier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Just by kicking bad things off your life, you can stay happy and positive….. Happy Kick Day.”

“Just by kicking bad things off your life, you can stay happy and positive….. Happy Kick Day.”

“This is not going to be the end of something good but a start of something really nice…. Happy Kick Day.”

“This is not going to be the end of something good but a start of something really nice…. Happy Kick Day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When someone causes you pain, don't think twice before letting them out of your life. Happy Kick Day.

“Sometimes all you need is a kick to sort your life in the easiest way possible.”

“Sometimes all you need is a kick to sort your life in the easiest way possible.”

Happy Kick Day. I promise to bring a positive change in my life. From today, it's all about self-love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}