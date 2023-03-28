Happy Durga Ashtami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones

Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2023: Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour during the nine-day celebrations of Chaitra Navratri and many people conclude their fasts on this day and organise Kanya Puja by worshipping nine little girls as avatars of goddess Durga and feeding them prasad of puri, chana and suji halwa. On this day, the young girls or kanjaks are welcomed home and worshipped. A holy thread is tied around their wrists, and a tilak is put on their foreheads. It is auspicious to offer them a red dupatta as it's the favourite colour of Maa Durga and at the end of the puja, they are offered a small gift or dakshina. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023 Durga Ashtami: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Day 8 puja vidhi, muhurat, significance and mantra)

Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on March 29 this year

Devotees also worship goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar of Maa Durga on this day. Mahagauri is said to have the power to fulfill all the desires of her devotees. The colour of the day is peacock green which denotes uniqueness and individuality.

Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on March 29 this year. The nine-day festival of Navratri that started on March 22 will conclude with Ram Navami on March 30.

Here are wishes, images and quotes you can share with your family, friends and loved ones on Maha Ashtami.

Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, and happiness of this auspicious festival stay with you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Happy Ashtami

May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

May Maa Durga be always there to guide you through the tough times and help you achieve your goals. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami.

May goddess Durga provide you with immense strength to overcome all obstacles in life. Happy Durga Ashtami

May the strongest Maa Shakti protect your family from evil and and grant everyone's wishes.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish that there is smile on your face and there is happiness in every corner of your heart. Warm greetings on Durga Ashtami to you.

Ashtami is the day dedicated to Mahagauri. May Goddess fulfil all your desires on this special occasion.

