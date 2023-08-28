Happy Onam 2023: Kerala's annual harvest festival is just around the corner. The auspicious festival of Onam, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, began on 20 August and will end on 31 August this year. It is one of the most significant cultural celebrations is held by the Malayali community in Kerala, India, with much grandeur and fervor. It is observed during the Chingam month, which, according to the Gregorian calendar, falls in either August or September. The 10-day festivities of Onam are celebrated with much fanfare across the state as people mark the return of King Mahabali/Maveli. Each day of onam-Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam-has its own significance. (Also read: Onam 2023: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about Kerala's harvesting festival )

Happy Onam 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with friends and family (Shutterstock)

If you are celebrating Onam with your loved ones, here is a list of some heartwarming wishes, pictures, messages and greetings that you can share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Onam 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

Wishing you a harvest of happiness and a pot full of success this Onam. Have a wonderful celebration!

May the colorful and vibrant celebrations of Onam bring a rainbow of joy to your life. Happy Onam!

As the fragrance of flowers spreads joy during Onam, may your life be filled with the fragrance of love and happiness. Happy Onam!

May King Mahabali bless you with abundance and prosperity in the year ahead. Happy Onam!

May the pookalam at your doorstep and the joy in your heart mark the wonderful celebrations of Onam. Have a memorable and joyous Onam!

It is time to celebrate the harvest festival and welcome King Mahabali. Let's decorate our homes with pookalams and make delicious Onam Sadhya, keeping the spirit of the festival alive. Happy Onam.

It's Onam! So, let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival. Happy Onam.

I’m wishing you a life as colorful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!

Wishing you a potful of memories, a heap of smiles, and a belly full of Onam sadya. Enjoy the festivities!

May the colours of Onam brighten your life and the sweet flavours of payasam bring sweetness to your days. Happy Onam!

