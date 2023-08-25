Every year, the people of Kerala celebrate Onam to mark the beloved King Mahabali's homecoming and the celebrations continue for ten days with several rituals assigned to each day while making Pookalam, also known as Athapookalam or Onam flower carpet, is a major part of festive celebrations. This traditional art form from the Indian state of Kerala involves creating intricate and colourful floral designs on the ground but Pookalam designs vary in complexity and can be simple or highly elaborate. Onam 2023: Beautiful Pookalam designs for Thiruvonam celebrations (Photo by Twitter/KyraJoshi)

The traditional circular Pookalam is a classic design with a circular shape as the base while Ashtamukhi Pookalam design radiates in eight directions from the center and Onam Boat Pookalam is shaped like a snake boat. On the other hand, Peacock Feather Pookalam is inspired by the vibrant feathers of a peacock, Rangoli-Style Pookalam incorporate elements of rangoli art, floral patterns Pookalam designs feature intricate floral patterns and motifs while contemporary and creative Pookalam is the current trend with unconventional materials like coloured powders, glitter and even digital elements.

Since Pookalam designs are a beautiful and vibrant expression of Kerala's culture and traditions, they are not everyone's cup of tea instead require skill, creativity and a deep appreciation for nature's beauty. As families and communities come together to create these stunning floral artworks this Onam, here are some beautiful Pookalam designs for Thiruvonam celebrations to mark the harvest season:

