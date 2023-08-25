News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Onam 2023: Beautiful Pookalam designs for Thiruvonam celebrations

Onam 2023: Beautiful Pookalam designs for Thiruvonam celebrations

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Aug 25, 2023 01:06 PM IST

Pookalam designs are a beautiful and vibrant expression of Kerala's culture and traditions. Ahead of Onam 2023, check these ideas for Thiruvonam celebrations

Every year, the people of Kerala celebrate Onam to mark the beloved King Mahabali's homecoming and the celebrations continue for ten days with several rituals assigned to each day while making Pookalam, also known as Athapookalam or Onam flower carpet, is a major part of festive celebrations. This traditional art form from the Indian state of Kerala involves creating intricate and colourful floral designs on the ground but Pookalam designs vary in complexity and can be simple or highly elaborate.

Onam 2023: Beautiful Pookalam designs for Thiruvonam celebrations (Photo by Twitter/KyraJoshi)
Onam 2023: Beautiful Pookalam designs for Thiruvonam celebrations (Photo by Twitter/KyraJoshi)

The traditional circular Pookalam is a classic design with a circular shape as the base while Ashtamukhi Pookalam design radiates in eight directions from the center and Onam Boat Pookalam is shaped like a snake boat. On the other hand, Peacock Feather Pookalam is inspired by the vibrant feathers of a peacock, Rangoli-Style Pookalam incorporate elements of rangoli art, floral patterns Pookalam designs feature intricate floral patterns and motifs while contemporary and creative Pookalam is the current trend with unconventional materials like coloured powders, glitter and even digital elements.

Since Pookalam designs are a beautiful and vibrant expression of Kerala's culture and traditions, they are not everyone's cup of tea instead require skill, creativity and a deep appreciation for nature's beauty. As families and communities come together to create these stunning floral artworks this Onam, here are some beautiful Pookalam designs for Thiruvonam celebrations to mark the harvest season:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out