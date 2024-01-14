Happy Pongal 2024: Wishes, images, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

The auspicious festival of Pongal is widely celebrated in India and holds immense significance in Tamil Nadu. The festival lasts four days and falls in January during the Tai month of the Tamil Solar calendar. It is dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya (Sun God). This year, it will commence on Monday, January 15, 2024, and will end on Thursday, January 18, 2024. People celebrate the festival by expressing gratitude for the bountiful harvest, cooking the traditional sweet dish Pongal, making Kolam on their doorsteps, and decorating their homes. You can also mark the day by sending best wishes to your loved ones. We have compiled some messages for you to share. Keep scrolling to check them out. Pongal 2024 wishes, images, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones. (HT Photo)

Wishing you and your family a Happy and prosperous Pongal. (HT Photo)

Pongal 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, let's pray to God Surya and seek his blessings. Wishing you and everyone a prosperous and Happy Pongal.

Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival celebrated with pomp in India. (HT Photo)

Happy Pongal to you and your family! May the harvest of your hard work yield a bountiful crop of achievements, and may the festival bring you prosperity in abundance.

May the joy of Pongal fill your heart with happiness and love and your life with endless miracles. Happy Pongal.

Pongal holds immense significance in Tamil Nadu. (HT Photo)

I hope that your life is as sweet as the Pongal and as bright and beautiful as the Kolams decorating your home. Happy Pongal.

Let the vibrant colours of Kolam bring you joy, the sweet Pongal fill your days with happiness, and the joyous sounds of celebration with blessings. Happy Pongal.

Every year, the festival falls in January during the Tai month of the Tamil Solar calendar. (HT Photo)

Wishing you a Pongal that marks the beginning of new opportunities and success. May the sweetness of jaggery and sugarcane fill your days with joy. Happy Pongal!

May the fire of Pongali burn away all negativity and light up your life with hope and positivity. Happy Pongal.

This year, Pongal will start on January 15 and end on January 18. (HT Photo)

Let us celebrate the moments of joy with the sweetness of Pongal. I hope that the rich traditions of Pongal become your gateway to prosperity. Happy Pongal to all.

The way we celebrate the harvest, let's also celebrate the abundance of love and happiness in our lives. Happy Pongal.

The first day of Pongal is Bhogi Pongal, second is Surya Pongal, third is Mattu Pongal, and fourth is called Kannam Pongal. (HT Photo)

Happy Pongal! May your crops be plentiful, your livestock healthy, and your life abundant with blessings throughout the year.