Happy Magh Bihu 2024: Wishes, images, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Bhogali Bihu

The auspicious winter harvesting festival of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu is almost here. Magh Bihu is celebrated in the first month of the year with much pomp. The festival is known by different names all over the country, like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Makar Sankranti in Northern parts of India, and Magh Bihu in Assam. Magh Bihu is observed on the first day of Magh month as per Bengali Panjika. According to Drik Panchang, it falls on January 16. If you and your loved ones are observing the festival, we have compiled best wishes and messages for you to share with them on social media. Scroll through to check them out. Magh Bihu wishes, images, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Bhogali Bihu. (HT Photo)

Happy Magh Bihu 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

I hope the Bihu celebration brings you love and happiness. Please accept my sincere greetings and good wishes for you and your family. Happy Magh Bihu.

I'm sending you my warmest regards on this divine occasion of Bihu! Let's offer our prayers for abundance and success. Happy Magh Bihu.

May this year be filled with lots of happiness and prosperity for you. Happy Magh Bihu.

A family that celebrates Bihu together stays together forever. Happy Magh Bihu, from our family to yours.

Best wishes on Magh Bihu. I hope this festival deepens our bond with nature and furthers the atmosphere of joy. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu is an auspicious day to start afresh. May you achieve success in whatever you do this year. Wishing you all the success. Happy Magh Bihu 2024.

On this blessed day of Magh Bihu, may God bestow his most divine blessings on you and your family. Happy Magh Bihu.

Don't measure your day by the fruit of your labour, but rather by the seeds you planted. Happy Magh Bihu to you and your loved ones.

This year, I hope that the auspicious festival of Magh Bihu brings love, joy and happiness to your life. Happy Magh Bihu.

Warmest greetings of Magh Bihu to your entire family. May your Bihu be filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Magh Bihu 2024.