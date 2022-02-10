Happy Promise Day 2022: Wishes, messages, images to send to your loved ones

Happy Promise Day 2022: We are already in the Valentines week – the week awaited throughout the year by friends, lovers and the ones who wish to fall in love. Love binds people but promises help them to keep the effort alive. Every year, Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, when friends and lovers make promises to each other for a live-long relationship of commitment, love and efforts.

As we kickstart the day, we have curated a few wishes, quotes and images which will help you to communicate to your loved ones how much you are willing to walk the road till them, till eternity and beyond.

Happy Promise Day. The world is going through a difficult time, but I promise you that when we see the end of the tunnel, I'll wait for you right there.

“Those that are most slow in making a promise are the most faithful in the performance of it .” — Jean-Jacques Rousseau

Happy Promise Day 2022

I promise to always understand you, and let you know how I feel. Happy Promise Day.

“Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, you are stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Winnie the Pooh

Happy Promise Day 2022

We have fight sometimes, but I promise I will always come back with more love, patience and understanding.

“I promise if you keep searching for everything beautiful in this world, you will eventually become it.” — Tyler Kent White

Happy Promise Day 2022

This Promise Day, I want to promise to you that my heart belongs to you. No one else, just you.

“Promises are the uniquely human way of ordering the future, making it predictable and reliable to the extent that this is humanly possible.” — Hannah Arendt

Happy Promise Day 2022

Happy Promise Day to the one who makes me laugh on my happy days, and smile on my bad days.

"Commitment is what transforms a promise into reality." - Abraham Lincoln

Happy Promise Day 2022

There's no greater promise than working on us every day to show you how much I care. I promise to do that, always!