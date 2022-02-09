Happy Teddy Day 2022: Significance of different colours of teddy bears

Happy Teddy Day 2022: The Valentine's Week has kickstarted already. February, which is the most romantic month of the year is awaited throughout for this special week of love, romance, friendship, promises and gifts. The week is celebrated with a whole lot of love, pomp and grandeur throughout the world. This is the time when people express their feelings to the ones they love, lovers unite and promise to stay by each other till eternity.

Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10, when people shower gifts in form of soft cuddly teddy bears to the ones they love. Who doesn't like getting a teddy for hugging them to sleep? They are cute, soft and are great ones to hug around and lazily spend the day. However, teddy bears mean different things depending on their colours.

Red teddy bears are mushy and signify the depth of love and passion for the ones you love. In case you are with someone you deeply admire and want to promise a forever with, gift them a teddy to let them know that it's almost time that you intensify your connection and take it forward.

Red teddy signifies love. (Pinterest)

Pink teddy bears are a great way of saying that you have accepted the person's proposal to turn your friendship into love and then into a relationship. If you deeply appreciate someone, gift them a pink teddy bear and watch their smile get bigger.

Pink teddy bear expresses appreciation. (Pinterest)

Blue is the colour of commitment and promises. In case you want to let your loved one know that you are committed to the relationship from your heart and you are ready to hold the hands of your beloved and walk the way forever.

Blue teddy bear signifies commitment (Pinterest)

Green teddy bear signifies that no matter what, you will always wait for your beloved out of love, patience, passion and the commitment to the relationship.

Green teddy bear means you are ready to wait for your beloved. (Pinterest)

Orange teddy bear symbolises happiness, hope and light. Gift it to your loved one and let them know how much happiness they have brought in your life.

Orange teddy bear means happiness and hope. (Pinterest)

Gift these teddy bears to your beloved and make their day!