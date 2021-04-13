Happy Vishu 2021: Kerala New Year wishes to share on WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook

Celebrated with great fervour by Malayalis across Kerala, Karnataka and other parts of the country, Vishu is the first day of the first solar month of Medam that marks the spring equinox (marks beginning of spring) and celebrates an abundant harvest. This year, the festival of Vishu will be celebrated in Indian on Wednesday, April 14 with the sighting of the Vishukkani during dawn.

This is the most significant event as it is believed to bring luck throughout the year. In Malayalam, the word ‘kani’ means ‘that which is seen first’, hence, ‘Vishukkani’ means ‘that which is seen first on Vishu.’

As Kerala celebrates Vishu or the beginning of their Zodiac New Year, check out this collection of best SMS, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status to wish your family and friends on Vishu Kani which is also known as Malayalam New Year:

Vishu promises of a new beginning and a fresh start. May this Vishu also bring new hopes to your life! (HT Digital)

On the occasion of Vishu Day, I wish all his devotees, have a love-filled, peaceful day! (HT Digital)

Prosperity, happiness, good health and wealth are the things that I wish you get this year in the manifold. Happy Vishu. (HT Digital)

Happy Vishu, the New Year has begun, drench yourself in your dreams and aspirations. (HT Digital)

The happiness of Vishu is spread in all corners, may you get all positivity in life from Vishu. (HT Digital)

Happy New Year and Happy Vishu. Restart your journey, the success is waiting for you. (HT Digital)

Happy Vishu! Another year has passed away and now it is the time for celebration. Have new wonderful year. (HT Digital)

This Vishu, let us incorporate love and reverence for nature into our celebration. May mother nature bless everyone with good health. Happy Vishu! (HT Digital)

On the occasion of Vishu we pray God show all his blessings on your and keep you happy and cheerful always. (HT Digital)

You have all potential to turn things to your side, just take the step this year. Happy Vishu. (HT Digital)

On this event, Vishnu and Krishna are worshipped by Malayali Hindus. Celebrations start in the early hours of the day in temples such as Sabarimala Ayyappan temple and Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple.

