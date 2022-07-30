Hariyali Teej 2022: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and all that you need to know

Hariyali Teej 2022: The special day is here. Hariyali Teej is celebrated by the women of North India with a lot of grandeur and pomp. Also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej, Hariyali Teej observes the reunion of Lord shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife on the day of Hariyali Teej. Before this, Parvati went through fasting and an austere life before becoming Shiva’s wife in her 108th birth.

Hariyali Teej falls on the Shukla Paksha of the month of Shravana and two days before Naga Panchami. It is believed that when fasting and worshipping of Lord Shiva is done in the Shravana, it is extremely ausopicious. Hariyali Teej is observed especially by the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Married women keep fast and worship Lord Shiva to pray for the blessings and longevity of their family members, including their husbands. Unmarried women also keep fast on this day to pray for getting a good husband.

Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31 in India, this year. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 2:59 AM on July 31 and will end at 4:18 AM on August 1. The auspicious timings of the day are as follows:

Brahma Muhurta will start from 4:18 AM and will go on till 5:00 AM.

Godhuli Muhurta will be there from 6:59 PM to 7:23 PM.

Amrit Kalam will begin at 11:43 AM and end at 01:28 PM.

Nishita Muhurta will be there from 12:07 AM, August 1 till 12:49 AM, August 1.

Hariyali Teej brings with itself a range of beautiful rituals. On this day, married women visit their parent’s home, wearing preferably green sarees, and seek the blessings of their parents. They also make new swings and sing Teej folk songs. Sindhara, a bucket of gifts is presented to the married women by their parents. The Sindhara contains homemade sweets, Ghewar, Henna, bangles.