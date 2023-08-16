Hariyali Teej fasting rules 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow while observing the fast

Hariyali Teej is an auspicious festival that will be celebrated with much pomp and splendour all over the country on August 19 this year. This significant Hindu festival, which occurs on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, is observed in honour of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Married Hindu women mark the day by fasting all day, decorating their hands with beautiful mehendi patterns, wearing traditional dresses in shades of green or red, and offering prayers for the long life of their husbands. Fasting is also observed by girls who are single and looking for a good marriage. One of the most challenging fasts is Haryali Teej, as it is largely nirjala (without water) and the women who observe it go without food and water for about 24 hours.

The Hariyali Teej fast comes with a set of traditional dos and don'ts that play an essential role in observing this sacred ritual.(ANI Photo)

Exceptions can be made for pregnant women and the sick, who are allowed fruit and water, depending on the rituals followed by an individual family. The Hariyali Teej fast comes with a set of traditional dos and don'ts that play an essential role in observing this sacred ritual. We've outlined a few tips that you can follow to make your fasting experience enjoyable. (Also read: Hariyali Teej 2023: Lip-smacking sweet dishes that are diabetes-friendly )

Hariyali Teej 2023 Fasting Dos and Don'ts

Dos:

1. Dress appropriately for the celebration by favouring ethnic clothing, such as saris and suits. Women like to wear green on this occasion since it is seen as a sign of longevity, good health, and marital bliss. Aside from that, red can also be worn as it stands for strength, love, and dedication.

2. Ladies must do arti and offer prayers to both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in order to ensure the long life of their husbands. Women who are fasting on this day can listen to Hariyali Teej's fast tale.

3. During the puja, handcrafted desserts like puri, artisanal sweets like laddoo and halwa, and fresh fruits are offered.

4. Get up early in the Brahma Muhurat, which is two hours before dawn. This is the ideal time to wake up, take a bath and dress in clean clothes. If you find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning, try going to bed earlier. It is said that your prayers will be heard directly by God if you wake up during Brahma Muhurat.

5. The day before, adorn your hands with beautiful mehndi patterns and wear green bangles as it is a symbol of longevity and happiness for your spouses.

6. Avoid negative energy on the day of the pooja and cultivate a calm, happy atmosphere in the home. Women who fast during Hariyali Teej should pay special attention to the elderly and refrain from being impolite or aggressive when speaking to them.

Don'ts:

1. Do not disregard your health: It is said that women must observe the Nirjala fast, during which they are forbidden from consuming even water. The Nirjala fast should be avoided if you are ill or pregnant. Your primary concern should be your health. Keep your health in mind and take prescribed medications as needed. Before going on a fast, discuss with your doctor if you use insulin or other diabetic treatments. First-time fasting women should exercise special caution.

2. While fasting, avoid sleeping in the afternoon since, according to religious traditions, it is inauspicious.

3. During the fast, avoid donning black or white clothing or accessories as these colours are not considered auspicious.

4. Hariyali, which is Hindi for "nature," suggests that Maa Parvati is a manifestation of nature. Therefore, those who are fasting shouldn't do anything to harm Mother Nature or the environment. When doing pooja, people usually strew rubbish or pooja materials on the roads and waterways.

5. On the day of fasting, avoid arguing with your husband, as the aim of your fasting is your husband's well-being. Concentrate on the positive things and maintain a good environment and if there is any problem, sit together and sort things out amicably later.

