Hariyali Teej fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind

The Hariyali Teej festival has begun. Celebrations are held to honour Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. On the third day, Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month, which is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar, women typically celebrate Hariyali Teej. Women in India, whether they are married or unmarried, hold fast during this festival and worship the goddess Parvati in an effort to achieve marital bliss. The celebrations involve a daylong fast, prayers, and worship of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Since this day is seen as auspicious for fasting, we've outlined a few tips that you can keep in mind to make your fasting experience enjoyable. (Also read: Hariyali Teej 2022: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and all that you need to know )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Rise early

It is preferable to get up at the Brahma Muhurat, which is two hours before sunrise, take a bath, and get dressed in clean clothes. Try going to bed early in the night if you aren't a morning person. It is believed that if you wake up in the Brahma Muhrat your worship reaches directly to God.

2. Don't ignore your health

It is believed that women have to keep Nirjala fast in which one is not allowed to consume even water. Although if you are sick or pregnant avoid having Nirjala fast. Your health should be your first priority. Don't overlook your health and take necessary medicines when required. If you are taking insulin or diabetes medications, talk to your doctor first before keeping fast. Women who are fasting for the first time should take extra care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Dress according to the festival

Prefer going for ethinic dresses such as sari , suits etc. Avoid wearing white or black clothes or accessories. Green is considered a symbol of longevity, health and happiness for one's partner therefore women prefer wearing green on this occasion. Apart from that red colour can also be worn as it symbolises love , commitment and strength.

4. Take care of the environment

Hariyali means "nature," therefore Maa Parvati is viewed as a manifestation of nature. Therefore, individuals who are fasting should not harm the environment or Mother Nature in any manner. People frequently litter the roads and rivers when performing pooja by throwing trash or pooja materials on them. During pooja instead of buying plaster of paris idols of god, use sand and black soil to make idols which can be easily recycled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Performing pooja rituals

For the long life of their spouses, ladies must pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, conduct arti for both deities, and offer prayers to both. Women observing a fast on this day should listen to the fast story of Hariyali Teej. Without this, the fast is not considered complete. Fresh fruits, handcrafted desserts like laddoo and halwa, and other delicacies like puri are served during the puja.

6. Avoid sleeping

According to religious belief, you shouldn't sleep when you're fasting. To avoid falling asleep, bhajan-kirtan is typically performed at night. However, before staying up all night, speak with your doctor if you have any health complications or medical issue.

7. Create a positive environment

On pooja day, you should stay away from bad vibes and create a positive, peaceful environment in the house. Women who fast during Hariyali Teej should give extra attention to elderly people and should not speak in a rude or abusive manner to children or elderly people. On the fasting day avoid arguing with your husband. Focus on the positive things and if there is any issue, sit together and sort out things amicably later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter