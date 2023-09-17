Hartalika Teej 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja samagri, rituals

Hartalika Teej 2023: Hartalika Teej is observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival, observed with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country, is done for marital bliss. Women keep fast to pray for the longevity and prosperity of their marriage and their husband. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's love and marital life is the epitome of happiness – on this day, women pray for their family and their husbands. Hartalika Teej is observed during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. On this day, sand idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are made and then worshipped.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Shubh muhurat:

The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:08 AM on September 17 and will end at 12:39 PM on September 18. Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 18.

Puja samagri:

Idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati should be installed together for the puja. For the rituals, ghee, lamp, incense sticks, pan, camphor, cotton sticks, banana, mango leaves, betel leaves, banana leaves, datura fruit, coconut, andalwood, fruits and flowers are required. For the shingaar, kajal, kumkum, mehendi, bindi, sindoor, bangles, toe ring, combs and jewellery are required.

Rituals:

It is advised to make the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with sand or black soil. Then the idols should be placed together in the place of worship. The tradition is to offer the shingaar items to Goddess Parvati, and dhoti and angocha to Lord Shiva. In the morning, the Aarti is done and then the devotees can break the fast by consuming seasonal fruits and sweets. It is mandatory to perform the Teej puja after having an early bath and dressing up in fresh clothes. During the puja, the story of Hartalika is narrated.

