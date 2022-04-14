Harvesting old memories of home

Come April and the Capital is painted in the hues of fervent celebrations. Be it Baisakhi, Poila Boishakh or Bohag Bihu, the residents of the city are all for marking the new beginnings with these harvest festivals. And those away from home, for their higher studies in Delhi-based institutes, are joining in the festivities.

Filled with nostalgia and missing his family back home in Assam, Arjit Baruah, a second-year student of Political Science (Hons) at Ramjas College, plans to celebrate the day with his friends in Delhi today. “Bihu reminds me of delicacies like mangsho, chira and pitha, which I would have devoured had I been home. I definitely miss the celebrations, especially, since it’s my first time away from home. So I’m going to host a party with some of my Assamese friends in the city. Our parents have also decided to parcel some traditional desserts that aren’t available in Delhi, to make our festivities sweet,” shares Baruah

Poila Boishakh is celebrated with decadent recipes that is rich in flavour, history and culture (Photo: Samir Jana/HT (Picture for representational purpose only))

Food is a significant ingredient of any festivities. And Amisha Chowdhury, a second-year student of BCom (Prog) at Ramjas College, from Kolkata, is planning to hit the streets of CR Park Market to feast on Bengali sweets and delicacies for Poila Boishakh, which falls on April 15. “My father runs a retail store back home, and every year around this time, we are busy packing boxes filled with sweets and savouries that get distributed to everyone who visits the shop. So the whole family is united by these rituals during the festival. We also host a puja in the evening. I will miss all of that,” says Chowdhury, who intends to make the most of the day by treating her college friends and PG mates to Bengali food items, keeping up with her family tradition.

Festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: Shutterstock (Picture for representational purpose only).)

And when we talk about harvest festivities, how can Baisakhi be left behind? Medha Bhardwaj, a final-year student of Masters in Chinese at Jawaharlal Nehru University, shares she’s going to miss fair hopping and shaking a leg to the bhangra and gidda beats this Baisakhi. “Baisakhi fairs are organised all over Punjab. My mother gets up early to make rangoli at the entrance of the house,” reminisces the homesick youngster, who plans to visit Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. “Abhi toh colleges bas reopen huye hain. So, I decided not to go home. But my parents have told me gurdwara jaake matha tek aana. And that’s what I’ll do today.”

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

