Holi ka gana: Ultimate Holi songs playlist with 14 famous Bollywood tracks like Balam Pichkari, Holi Ke Din, Rang Barse
Bollywood songs for Holi 2026: Start with classics, like Rang Barse, and save Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor's Balam Pichkari for when the energy's at its peak.
Holi 2026 is here. Holi isn't just a festival of colours; it’s a festival of rhythm. Whether you’re armed with a water gun 🔫🌈 🫧 or a plate of gujiya, the right music is what truly transforms a simple gathering into an iconic Holi bash. From the timeless classics that your parents danced to, to the modern beats that dominate every club, we’ve curated the ultimate playlist to keep the energy soaring on Holi 2026. Also read | Happy Holi 2026 wishes: 300+ Holi messages, colourful images, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on March 4
These are the Bollywood tracks that define a fun Holi. If these don’t play, did the party even happen? A good Holi party usually lasts 4-6 hours, so don't be afraid to let the favourites play twice – start with the classics, and save Balam Pichkari for when the energy is at its peak.
Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
The undisputed king of modern Holi songs. It’s impossible not to jump when that hook kicks in.
Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
A high-octane title track that brings a perfect desi-pop vibe to the dance floor.
Go Pagal (Jolly LLB 2)
Fast-paced, loud, and unapologetically wild — exactly what the ‘crazy’ Holi energy requires.
Lahu Munh Lag Gaya (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)
For a more soulful, rhythmic start to the festivities before the water starts flying.
Rang Barse (Silsila)
Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone is the literal soul of Holi. It’s not just a song; it’s a ritual.
Holi Ke Din (Sholay)
A classic reminder that Holi is the day where even "enemies embrace."
Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang)
Rajesh Khanna’s charm meets the playful spirit of the festival.
Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)
Another Big B masterpiece that gets every generation — from kids to grandparents — on their feet.
High-Octane Party Starters
When the party hits its peak, you need beats that demand movement.
Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi (Waqt)
Anu Malik’s energetic vocals make this an instant mood-lifter.
Jai Jai Shivshankar (War)
While not strictly a "Holi" song, its infectious energy and "Holi" vibes make it a staple for dance-offs.
Soni Soni (Mohabbatein)
The perfect track for a large group dance, featuring a great back-and-forth between male and female vocals.
Gali Gali (Pataakha)
A gritty, earthy track that captures the raw energy of rural celebrations.
Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai (Milan Talkies)
A fun, quirky addition for those who like their playlist with a bit of humor.
Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa)
Perfect for the "chill" phase of the party when the colors are settling and the sun is high.
Quick tip: Ensure your speakers are placed out of the 'splash zone', or use a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
