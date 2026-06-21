Huma Qureshi marks Father’s Day with unseen family photos and a heartleft note for father Saleem: 'Dad, before anyone'

Actor Huma Qureshi celebrated Father’s Day 2026 with a touching tribute to her father, Saleem Qureshi, reflecting on the love, sacrifices and life lessons that shaped her and her brother, Saqib Saleem. The actor shared a series of heartwarming photographs alongside an emotional note that highlighted the family’s close bond and paid tribute to their father’s enduring influence. (Also read: ‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day )

Huma on seeing the person behind the parent

Huma Qureshi reflects on her father’s influence in a heartfelt Father’s Day note.(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On June 21, Huma took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photographs with her father. The collection featured candid moments of the duo embracing at home, a recent portrait of Huma resting affectionately by his side, a travel selfie from a hot-air balloon ride, and a nostalgic childhood picture of her father holding her in his arms.

Accompanying the photographs was a heartfelt note about how one's understanding of a father evolves with age. Reflecting on the quiet sacrifices parents make, Huma wrote, “As children, we think our fathers have all the answers. Then we grow up and realise they were figuring things out too. Carrying responsibilities we didn’t understand. Making sacrifices they never spoke about. Showing up every day, even when life wasn’t easy. Being strong when they had to be, even if they were struggling themselves.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} ‘Dad, before anyone’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Dad, before anyone’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “Somewhere along the way, you stop seeing your father as just a parent and start seeing the person behind the role. And that changes everything. Maybe that’s why the answer to so many questions in life quietly remains the same. Kaun hai woh? (Who is he) Dad, before anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Somewhere along the way, you stop seeing your father as just a parent and start seeing the person behind the role. And that changes everything. Maybe that’s why the answer to so many questions in life quietly remains the same. Kaun hai woh? (Who is he) Dad, before anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post concluded with a simple yet heartfelt message: “Happy Father’s Day,” celebrating not only her father’s unwavering support but also the love and guidance that continue to shape her life.

On the work front

On the professional front, Huma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Baby Do Die Do.” In the movie, she portrays Baby Karmarkar, known as India’s first homegrown female contract killer. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah, and Himanshu Malik in key roles. Helmed by director Nachiket Samant and backed by producer Saqib Saleem, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON