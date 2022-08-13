Independence Day 2022: History, significance, celebrations and all you need to know

Independence Day 2022: India is gearing up to celebrate its 75 years of Independence (76th Independence Day) from British rule on August 15, Monday. India achieved its Independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The struggle for freedom was a long and tiresome one; witnessing the sacrifices of many freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for their country and fellow citizens. This day honours our freedom fighters, the history of our country, its culture, and the nation's achievements as a whole. It also reminds every Indian citizen about the dawn of a new beginning of an era of deliverance from the clutches of British colonialism for more than 200 years.

Independence Day 2022 History:

The Indian Independence movement began during World War I and was led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on July 4, 1947, and was passed within a fortnight. It marked the end of over 200 years of British rule on August 15, 1947. Many leaders played a prominent role in the Indian freedom struggle, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, and many more.

Independence Day 2022 Significance:

Indian Independence Day is observed as a national holiday throughout the country. It reminds us of the many sacrifices our freedom fighters made for the freedom movement and to get Independence from British rule. The country's history is written with many events of retaliation and uprisings led by the freedom fighters, eventually driving the Britishers out and forcing Lord Mountbatten, Viceroy of India at that time, to free the country from colonial rule on August 15, 1947. However, the day also marked the partition of British-ruled India into two countries - India and Pakistan.

Independence Day is marked with the hoisting of the tricolour or tiranga, parades, cultural events, and citizens singing patriotic songs. On August 15, 1947, the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. It is a tradition that has since been followed by every Prime Minister with an address to the country.