Infant Protection Day 2023: When a newborn is born, the first few months are extremely crucial. This is when the newborn baby starts to develop movement, hearing, vision and ways of communication. Hence, we should be extra cautious in taking care of the baby in the initial days to ensure that the baby is healthy, safe and in a good environment. Every year, Infant Protection Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the ways that a newborn baby should be taken care of, and how important it is to ensure that the newborn is cared for.

Infant Protection Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Infant Protection Day is celebrated on November 7. This year, Infant Protection Day falls on a Tuesday.

History:

For building a healthy immune system and ensuring that the newborn child is away from the risk of contracting diseases in the early months after being born, we should take extra care of the baby. In the early 1990s. European countries came together to observe Infant Protection Day in order to raise awareness about child mortality rate and what steps should be taken to combat it. On this day, the n this day, the countries aimed to educate people on Child Care Services as well. Later America also joined in, and Infant Protection Day came to be celebrated every year on November 7.

Significance:

On this day, people come together to raise awareness about the practices that should be incorporated in order to ensure that the newborn child is safe and healthy. The infant mortality rate in India is alarming and proper childcare can help in curbing it. The initial months of newborn babies are extremely crucial for their development, and we should ensure to provide a safe and healthy environment for them to grow up.

