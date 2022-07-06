International Kissing Day 2022: Know all about its history and significance

International Kissing Day 2022: A kiss is the most widely accepted expression of love. Kissing helps in expressing to the other person how much they mean to us and also helps in saying a lot without saying anything at all. A kiss on the forehead denotes respect while a kiss on the cheeks denote affection. Kisses come with a lot of health benefits as well. It helps in making us feel younger, loved and cared for.

International Kissing Day is celebrated every day on July 6 to spread awareness about kisses and the importance of it in the daily life. The smallest yet one of the most important expressions of love should not be forgotten and hence this day celebrates the expression.

History:

Celebrations of International Kissing Day first started in the United Kingdom and later spread to the rest of the world. It was first celebrated in the early 2000s. February 13 is also celebrated as International Kiss Day. It falls a day before Valentine's Day which is celebrated on February 14 all over the world as the day of love. Kiss Day precedes valentine's Day.

Significance:

Often people in relationships forget the importance of small gestures such as a small peck on the cheeks or a long kiss before going to sleep. Simple pleasures of being able to kiss your lover before leaving home for work or coming back after a long day seems to have lost importance in the fast-paced lives of people. International Kissing Day aims to bring back the practice of celebrating the ones we love and their presence in our lives with a small gesture of a kiss. This day also aims to spread awareness about the importance of expressing love and the idea of intimacy in relationships and how it can help in keeping the spark alive.

