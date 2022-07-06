International Kissing Day 2022: Messages, wishes, quotes and greetings to share with your beloved today

Today, July 6, is International Kissing Day, and people across the globe are celebrating this special occasion with their beloved ones. The day is recognised to mark the importance of a kiss in a relationship. After all, kissing is a sign of intimacy that we use to show our affection towards people who are closest to us. It is important to remember that International Kiss Day is not the same as Kiss Day lovers celebrate during Valentine's Week. Additionally, this day reminds people to take the time to kiss their significant other with deliberation and not just as a mechanical action or social formality. The first International Kissing Day was marked in the United Kingdom. Later it gained popularity across the globe in the early 2000s.

So, if you and your special someone are celebrating International Kissing Day, here are some messages, wishes, quotes and greetings that you can share with them today on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

July 6 is celebrated as International Kissing Day. (Pixabay)

International Kissing Day Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings:

Sending you lots of sweet kisses to strengthen our relationship and hope that we remain the same always and our love keeps growing. Happy International Kissing Day.

"One day you will kiss a man you can't breathe without and find that breath is of little consequence." - Karen Marie Moning.

A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day.

"The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?" - Percy Bysshe Shelley.

International Kiss Day is not the same as Kiss Day lovers celebrate during Valentine's Week.(Pexels)

Kissing makes us fall in love with each other again and again. Let's create new memories today. Happy International Kissing Day.

"Because there's nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it's sent away." - Sarah Kay.

When words are not enough to express your feelings, kisses are the best way to say all that your heart has. Happy International Kissing Day.

"Happiness is like a kiss. You should share it to get pleasure from it." - Bernard Meltzer.

Kiss is the magical formula infused with love, warmth and affection, and every soul needs it to keep going. Happy International Kissing Day.

"Kiss me till I neglect how terrified I am of all the pieces flawed with my life." - Beau Taplin.