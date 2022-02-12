Kiss Day 2022: Surprising benefits of kissing you probably didn't know about

Kiss Day 2022: Kissing is an ultimate expression of love, affection and intimacy, but it serves to be more than the promise of love or a foreplay to sexual intimacy. A lip-lock has innumerable benefits for your overall health and well-being. A workout for heart and facial muscles, a remedy for blood pressure, an instant mood booster, a calorie-burner, there are many surprising benefits of kissing that you may not be aware of.

In fact, there is also a day dedicated to this primal instinct of humans called Kiss Day and it is celebrated on February 13 as part of the Valentine's Week, a day ahead of Valentine's Day (February 14). On this day, lovers express their affection or adoration for each other by the act of kissing. Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), and Hug Day (February 12) are also part of Valentine's Week.

On the occasion of Kiss Day, Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Sr. Consultant Psychiatry Asian Institute of Medical sciences explains top health benefits of kissing.

Kissing is good for your heart

Believe it or not, but kissing your significant other can reduce your chances of heart attack. The act of kissing can in fact bring benefits of a workout. Making out can regulate your heartbeat and helps lower your blood pressure. It also improves blood flow which boosts your overall well-being.

Kissing can literally take your pain away

Not only can it heal your emotional wounds, kissing can actually take your pain away. The act of locking lips can help in blood-vessel dilation which could ease your pain. Don't pop that pain-killer, just go for a kiss.

Kissing can keep your teeth healthy

If you are worried about your teeth getting affected by cavities, kissing can be one of the measures to protect your teeth from decay. Kissing boosts saliva secretion which helps in fighting plaques and cavities.

Kissing makes you feel happy

Apart from taking care of your heart, aches, and even teeth, kissing can boost your mood too. When you kiss, feel good chemicals like serotonin and oxytocin are released, making one feel elated. Want to feel happier, kiss more often.

Kissing improves self-esteem

Kissing is also said to improve self-esteem as one feels loved, wanted and connected.

A workout for facial muscles

Kissing can also have an anti-aging effect. When you kiss, the act helps in toning your facial muscles as it boosts collagen production with higher blood flow to your face and lips.