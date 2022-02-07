Happy Propose Day 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to send your special someone on February 8

Valentine's Day 2022: Valentine's Week has begun, and people are all set to celebrate the day of love with much pomp. After marking the first day of Valentine's Day - Rose Day - on February 7, people are getting ready to celebrate Propose Day. This year Propose Day falls on Tuesday, February 8. As the name suggests, on this day, people express their sincere feelings to their partner or someone they have a crush on. Many even pop the question to their partner on this day and promise them a bond that lasts forever.

Valentine's Week has finally begun. (Pixabay)

So, if you plan to pop the question or express your feelings for a potential partner or crush on Propose Day 2022, here are some wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. Happy Propose Day to everyone.

Propose Day 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

I make a promise for a lifetime, to never leave your hand throughout my life. Happy Propose Day, my love!

This year Propose Day falls on Tuesday, February 8.

There isn't a second I don't think about you. I love you so much. Will you be mine?

My feelings for you have only grown stronger since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day!

Happy Propose Day

You are my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish and my realised dream. Happy Propose Day, my love.

What greater thing is there for two souls than to feel that they are joined to strengthen each other, to be at one with each other in silent unspeakable memories. Happy Propose Day!

People celebrate Propose Day with much enthusiasm.

Would you mind sharing the rest of your life with me? I promise we will make the best moments every day. Happy Propose Day.

Today on Propose Day, I want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me, and I want you to stay in my life forever. Happy Propose Day!

People express their sincere feelings to their partner or someone they have a crush on.

Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you! I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Propose Day, my love!

Be with me today and forever, I love you. Happy Propose Day!

Wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share with your special someone.

On this special day, I want to say that I want to grow old with you. Will you spend the rest of your life with me? Happy Propose Day!

So, are you celebrating Propose Day this year?