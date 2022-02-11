Happy Hug Day 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to send your special someone on February 12

Happy Hug Day 2022: As we near the end of Valentine's Week, people are getting ready to celebrate Hug Day with their special someone. It is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine's Week. This year, it falls on Saturday, February 12. Hug Day is one of the most awaited occasions leading up to Valentine's Day, and rightly too. On this day, people meet their loved ones and comfort them by hugging, as hugs are a gesture of love, warmth and belonging. It conveys a warm message to your loved ones when words can't explain an emotion or complicated situation. After all, nothing fixes emotional cracks, doubts or anxiousness about the future better than a big warm hug. After Hug day, people celebrate Kiss Day and Valentine's Day on February 13 and 14.

Hug Day is one of the most awaited occasions leading up to Valentine's Day.

So, if you and your partner or someone you like are celebrating Hug Day 2022, here are some best wishes, images, greetings and messages that you can share with them on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms. Happy Hug Day.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Week Full List 2022: Rose Day to Kiss Day, significance and all you need to know about the days of love

Hug Day 2022 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages:

Your hugs heal me every day. They are pure, beautiful, warm and lovely. I love you today and forever. Happy Hug Day.

Hug Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine’s Week.

A hug is a loving gift that costs no money and can be distributed for free to make love grow. Sending all my love and plenty of virtual hugs your way. Happy Hug Day.

Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard. Thank you for making me laugh when I didn't even want to smile. Sending all my love your way today. Happy Hug Day.

Happy Hug Day everyone.

Whenever you are far away from me, I remember the memories of the time you hugged me tightly. Happy Hug Day to you my love.

A tight hug from you is like fuel to my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug Day.

On Hug Day, people meet their loved ones and comfort them by hugging.

A hug is an amazing gesture. It's just the perfect way to show the love we're feeling for someone but can't find the words to say them. Happy Hug Day.

Your arms are my home, it's my safe space, and I feel at peace being there. Happy Hug Day.

Hugs convey a warm message to your loved ones when words can't explain an emotion.

A hug is like a love pill for your heart and works like magic. So, I wish I could hug you right now. Happy Hug Day.

Sending some good vibes through the hugs because I always want the best for you. Happy Hug Day.

Happy Hug Day everyone.

I wish you were right by my side today so I could hug you forever. Happy Hug Day.

Are you ready to celebrate Hug Day with your special someone?