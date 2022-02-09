Happy Teddy Day 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your partner on February 10

Happy Teddy Day 2022: Valentine's Week is going in full swing across the world, as couples celebrate the days of love by doing unique and loving gestures for each other. After celebrating Chocolate Day on February 9, lovebirds are all set to ring in Teddy Day with their partners on Thursday, February 10. Teddy Day falls on the fourth day of Valentine's Week. People in love gift their partners a cuddly teddy bear on this day. The idea is to give your beloved a plush toy to express your love for the person and make them happy. After all, a cute teddy bear can easily liven up their distressed mood and bring a smile to their faces. Additionally, some people consider teddy bears one of the most loved soft toys, and perhaps that is why there is a special day dedicated to them during Valentine's week.

This year, Teddy Day falls on Thursday, February 10.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Week Full List 2022: Rose Day to Kiss Day, significance and all you need to know about the days of love

Therefore, if you and your special someone are celebrating Teddy Day 2022 during Valentine's Week this year, here are some wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. Happy Teddy Day to everyone.

Teddy Day 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care for you and will be there forever by your side. Happy Teddy Day!

Happy Teddy Day to everyone.

A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable and important person in my life! Happy Teddy Day!

Who said teddies aren't real. Just look at you! You are the cutest and most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

People in love gift their partners a cuddly teddy bear on this day.

Lots of sweet, warm hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Day for you! Love you to the moon and back!

I really miss you and look forward to meeting you every day because of those warm hugs. Happy Teddy Day!

After celebrating Chocolate Day, lovebirds are all set to ring in Teddy Day.

Happy Teddy Day to the love of my life. I want to express today that you are my best friend. I miss you every night and every day!

Lots and lots of sweet warm teddy hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Day for you! Love you to the moon and back!

A cute teddy bear can easily liven up your partner's distressed mood.

This is just a message to remind you that you are the most special person in my life. Happy Teddy Day!

I'm sending a cuddly teddy bear to my lovely and gorgeous love because you should always keep smiling. Happy Teddy Day, my love.

Teddy Day falls on the fourth day of Valentine's Week.

Sending your way a soft and cuddly teddy bear so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day, I love you!

So, are you celebrating Teddy Day this year?