Happy Kiss Day 2022: Wishes, images and quotes to share with your beloved

Happy Kiss Day 2022: Just a day before Valentine's Day, the simple act of loving someone and letting them know how much passionate you are about the relationship and the emotions is celebrated. A kiss is a small physical expression that proves to your loved one that you are putting in effort to let them know how much you're in love.

Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13, which urges people to take out time from their busy schedules and spend a moment with their loved one with a kiss. It also asks people to deliberately kiss their partner, and not make it as a social convention or a mechanical action.

ALSO READ: 7 reasons why kissing is good for health and why we should kiss more often

As we celebrate Kiss Day, we have curated a few wishes, quotes and messages so that every time you let your loved one know how much you love them, gift them words that weave perfectly your emotions and passion.

Sending you loads of kisses on this day to let you know that you and I are going to be together forever.

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” — Christopher Marlowe Happy Kiss Day 2022: “Make me immortal with a kiss.”

I promise to kiss you today, tomorrow and every day till eternity. Happy Kiss Day, my beloved!

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” — Ingrid Bergman Happy Kiss Day 2022: “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.”

Every time you go through a difficult time, I promise to brush them away with my kisses.

“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” — Tahereh Mafi Happy Kiss Day 2022: “It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.”

Kissing you was the first step of falling in love with you. Now that I'm here, I'm never leaving.

“Now a soft kiss – Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss.” — John Keats

Happy Kiss Day 2022: “Now a soft kiss – Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss.”

Every time we fight, I will always fix it with a kiss. Happy Kiss Day!

“The kiss itself is immortal. It travels from lip to lip, century to century, from age to age. Men and women garner these kisses, offer them to others and then die in turn.” — Guy de Maupassant Happy Kiss Day 2022: “The kiss itself is immortal. It travels from lip to lip, century to century, from age to age. Men and women garner these kisses, offer them to others and then die in turn.”

“Kiss me in sweet slow motion/Let’s let everything slide.” — Faith Hill Happy Kiss Day 2022: “Kiss me in sweet slow motion/Let’s let everything slide.”

I want to kiss you every morning and every night. This is the forever I want with you. Have a great day, darling.