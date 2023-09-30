International Music Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

The International Music Day is an annual celebration that promotes peace among different world cultures through a mutual appreciation of music. The day is also dedicated to appreciating different types of music from different corners of the globe. International Music Day was first marked in October 1975 after the International Music Council passed a resolution to celebrate this day. Scroll through to learn about when the festival is celebrated, its history, significance and all you need to know. (Also Read | International Day for the Elderly 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration)

International Music Day 2023 Date:

International Music Day falls annually on October 1. (Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Music Day falls annually on October 1. It was first celebrated on the same day in 1975 after the celebrated violinist and former International Music Council (IMC) president, Yehudi Menuhin, declared it as International Music Day. The day is officially recognized by UNESCO.

International Music Day 2023 History and Significance:

In 1949, UNESCO established an advisory body, the International Music Council, to advise it on music. Later in 1973, during the 15th General Assembly in Switzerland, the IMC passed a resolution on dedicating a special day to music, and in 1974, Yehudi Menuhin announced that October 1 to be marked as International Music Day. Yehudi Menuhin was an American-born British violinist and conductor who spent most of his performing career in Britain. The first International Music Day was celebrated on October 1, 1975.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Music Day celebrates music and different types of musical arts practised in cultures around the world. Music enthusiasts appreciate the beauty of music from different cultures and communities on this day. The day promotes peace and harmony among various world cultures.

While International Music Day is celebrated on October 1 every year to promote harmony and peace in the world, World Music Day falls on June 21. The day encourages people to practice music and play instruments in public spaces.

Are you celebrating International Music Day this year?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!