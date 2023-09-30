International Day for the Elderly 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

International Day of Older Persons is a special day for senior citizens all over the world. The purpose of the occasion is to raise awareness of the value of senior persons in our society and to show our appreciation for their contributions. As societal leaders, seniors are burdened with a great deal of responsibilities. Additionally, they transmit knowledge to the new generation while carrying the traditions and culture of the society. However, elderly people are also quite vulnerable, with many of them experiencing poverty, prejudice, and health problems. They occasionally endure maltreatment as well, which is harmful to them. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to how the world might better the lives of older people. (Also read: National Chewing Gum Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know ) International Day for the Elderly 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration(Unsplash/Tiago Muraro)

When is International Day of Older Persons 2023

Every year on October 1 we celebrate the International Day of Older Persons. This year it will be celebrated on Sunday, October 1.

International Day of Older Persons history

The International Day of Older Persons, also known as the International Day of Older Persons, has its origins in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 45/106, adopted in December 1990. Observed annually on 1 October, the Day aims to raise awareness of the challenges and issues faced by older persons worldwide. It seeks to promote the importance of respecting and caring for older persons and to highlight their significant contribution to society. The observance serves as a reminder of the need for policies and actions that support the well-being, dignity and rights of older persons and promote a more inclusive and age-friendly world.

Significance of International Day of Older Persons

The International Day of Older Persons is important because it serves as a global platform to recognise and celebrate the valuable contributions of older persons to our societies. It highlights the need to address the unique challenges and issues faced by older persons, such as health care, social inclusion and economic security. It calls for greater respect and appreciation of older people, emphasising their wisdom, experience and continuing role in communities. It also highlights the importance of creating age-friendly environments and policies that ensure the well-being and dignity of older persons and promote a fairer and more inclusive society for all generations.

International Day of Older Persons celebrations

International Day of Older Persons celebrations aim to honour and recognise the significant contributions of older people to our communities and societies. They often include activities such as intergenerational dialogues, health and wellness workshops, cultural performances and advocacy campaigns on issues affecting older persons, such as health care, social isolation and ageism. These events provide an opportunity to promote respect, dignity and inclusion for older people while raising awareness of the importance of policies and actions that support their well-being and quality of life.

