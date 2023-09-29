National Chewing Gum Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

National Chewing Gum Day is an occasion celebrated around the world every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating the simple pleasure of chewing gum, a popular and enjoyable pastime for people of all ages. Chewing gum is made up of a gum base, flavourings, colourings and a sweetener of some kind, which can be either artificial or natural. People often use chewing gum to keep their breath fresh, to give themselves something to do when they're worried, or just to pass the time. All of these reasons are enough for us to encourage people to observe this occasion and chew their favourite type of gum on this day. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: World Heart Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme and celebration ) National Chewing Gum Day 2023: Date, history and significance(Pixabay)

When is National Chewing Gum Day 2023

The National Chewing Gum Day will be observed globally on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

History of National Chewing Gum Day

Chewing gum has a rich history dating back thousands of years, with various forms of gum-like substances being chewed by ancient civilisations. The ancient Greeks chewed mastiche, made from the resin of the mastic tree, while the Mayans and Aztecs used chicle, a natural latex from the sapodilla tree. Chewing gum in its modern form gained popularity in the late 19th century when inventor Thomas Adams created a chewing gum from chicle.

This marked the beginning of the commercial chewing gum industry, with brands such as Wrigley's and Beech-Nut appearing in the early 20th century. Since then, chewing gum has become a global phenomenon, enjoyed for its refreshing flavours and stress-relieving properties. National Chewing Gum Day celebrates this timeless and popular pastime.

National Chewing Gum Day significance

National Chewing Gum Day is a fun and light-hearted opportunity to celebrate the cultural and social importance of chewing gum in our daily lives. It recognises the simple pleasure and stress-relieving benefits that chewing gum brings to people of all ages. It also celebrates the historical development of chewing gum, from ancient civilisations to the modern commercial industry, highlighting how this everyday treat has become an integral part of our society. The day encourages people to enjoy their favourite gum flavours, share their gum stories and take a moment to enjoy the small pleasures that chewing gum provides.

