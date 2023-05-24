Jamai Sasthi 2023: Wishes, greetings and messages to share with your dear son-in-law on Facebook and WhatsApp

This year, Jamai Sasthi falls on May 25. This auspicious festival is celebrated with much pomp all over the world by Bengalis, especially in West Bengal. Jamai means son-in-law in Bengali. Hence, this occasion is dedicated to the sons-in-law. On this day, mothers-in-law worship Goddess Sasthi and pray for the fortune of her son-in-law and daughter. They also prepare delectable vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and shower the son-in-law with gifts. If you and your family are marking Jamai Sasthi, you can make it extra special by sharing our curated wishes and messages with your son-in-law. Check out some greetings to send to your beloved son-in-law on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Check out wishes, messages and greetings to share with your son-in-law on Jamai Sasthi. (Twitter)

Jamai Sasthi 2023 Wishes, Messages and Greetings:

On this auspicious day of Jamai Sasthi, I wish my son-in-law and daughter prosperity, happiness and health. May you two live a blessed life.

Thanks for always treating me like your own mother. I'd never find an awesome son-in-law like you. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

You are the best son-in-law I could ever ask for. You make us all very happy. Thank you for being an amazing person. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

When our daughter chose you, we knew that you were a good person and that we would love you. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

On the occasion of Jamai Sasthi, may you get to gorge on delicious food and be blessed with success and happiness.

Dear son-in-law, I hope all your wishes and dreams come true today. I wish you live a happy and prosperous life. Happy Jamai Sasthi.

I thank God for the day when two innocent souls like you and my daughter found each other. Happy Jamai Sasthi.

Dear son-in-law, you may not have been born into our family, but you seem to be born to be part of it. I wish you a Shubh Jamai Sasthi.

You have always been a part of this family. You make us all very happy. Shubho Jamai Sasthi.

Shubho Jamai Sasthi. God gave us the great gift of you. We are proud to have a man like you as our son-in-law.