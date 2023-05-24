Jamai Sasthi 2023: Know all about the date, history and significance of this Bengali festival dedicated to son-in-law

The auspicious festival of Jamai Sasthi is almost here. It is an annual celebration dedicated to the sons-in-law of the family, which is marked with much pomp across the country. Predominantly a Bengali festival, mothers-in-law worship Goddess Sasthi on this day to seek her blessings for the good fortune of their daughters and sons-in-law. Jamai in Bengali means son-in-law, and Sasthi is the sixth day of the month. Hence, the festival takes place in the month of June, on the sixth day of the month of Sasthi. All over West Bengal and Bengalis across the globe engage in festivities, perform rituals and enjoy delicious platters of home-cooked Bengali dishes. Know all about the history and significance of Jamai Sasthi. (Facebook)

When is Jamai Sasthi 2023?

This year, Jamai Sasthi falls on May 25, Thursday. There is no specific time of worship associated with Jamai Sashti. It is a day for celebrating and honouring sons-in-law in Bengali culture.

Jamai Sasthi 2023 History and Significance:

According to mythology, a woman used to eat all the food in her house and blame it on a cat. Goddess Sasthi, who rides the cat, got extremely angry at her. Hence, when the housewife gave birth to her kids, one of them got lost. The woman started performing rites to make Goddess Sasthi happy. Later, the goddess granted her kid back to her. However, the women's in-laws became very angry after finding out about the incident and stopped her from going to her parent's house. The parents, eager to see their daughter on the day of Sasthi Puja, invited their son-in-law and daughter to their house. Hence, that day came to be known as Jamai Sasthi. It is celebrated as a day of reunion and happiness.

Jamai Sasthi holds much significance in Bengali culture. It is the day when the family gets together and celebrates their union with food and laughter. On this day, the mothers-in-law perform Sasthi puja to make Goddess Sasthi happy and seek her blessings for the prosperity of their sons-in-law. The son-in-law is invited to the house and treated to a grand feast. The mother-in-law prepares vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes for her son-in-law, presents him with gifts, and much more.