Karwa Chauth 2021: Home chefs witness spike in orders as husbands book meals for wives

As women fast on Karwa Chauth, today, their better halves in Delhi-NCR seem to be leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion a memorable one. Home chefs in Delhi-NCR share how they are witnessing a massive surge in bookings for Karwa Chauth meals, from husband who are calling in to specify what all they want in the customised meals, for their wives. Vijay Sharma, a businessman from Dwarka, shares, “My wife grew up in Kolkata and loves Bengali food. I really wanted her to have whatever she loves, especially on Karwa Chauth. So I’ve ordered a Bengali meal for her from a home kitchen close by our place, including scones and a set of cupcakes.”

“The bookings this year are so much more than last year,” says Snigdha Sheel, who runs a home kitchen called One Right Bite in Dwarka, adding, “A lot of men have been getting in touch with us because they want to book special meals for their wives on Karwa Chauth. They don’t want their wives to cook on the day, and after the fasting they want to treat them to their favourite foods. For days like these, we usually have a set menu but this time I’m also making things that are not on the menu... We have given the option to customise the thali, the way they want it. But some people have even ordered things like cakes, for their wives.”

Snigdha Sheel, a home chef, is busy preparing customised orders for Karwa Chauth meals.

In fact, home chefs have also arranged for night delivery of these meals prepared with love. “I’m part of a WhataApp group that has mostly women. And most of their husbands have ordered their favourite foods with us. We have got a lot of requests for palak and sarson ka saag because that’s what a lot of eat traditionally, after breaking the fast. Of course, Dal Makhani is always a favourite. And since they wanted the deliveries to happen closer to the time when moon is sighted and they break the fast, so I’ve had to actually hire someone to deliver these meals boxes around that time,” says Alka Singhal, a home chef from Greater Kailash I.

Sarson ka Saag and Dal Makhani are some popular dishes in Karwa Chauth meals that are ordered from home chefs. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Not only dinner, but even post puja snacks are also being ordered, says Shipra Mathur, who runs a home kitchen in Gurugram. “In some communities, fruits are allowed right after the thali puja. So we’ve received a lot of orders from husbands and even the mothers-in-law for unsalted fruit chaats. Also, since it’s a Sunday, there are quite a few Diwali parties planned and so many people have therefore ordered only vegetarian food that can be relished by their wives as well, after breaking the fast,” says Mathur.

And the women folk are certainly not complaining! “My husband is a pilot and most of the times he’s working whenever it’s Karwa Chauth. But this time, he is here and is making the day special by ordering a delicious meal from my favourite home kitchen. I’m really looking forward to it,” says Juhi Mahendru, a businesswoman from South Extension.