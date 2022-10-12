Karwa Chauth 2022 moonrise time: Find out the city-wise moonrise time across India

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13. On this day, married women pray for their husbands' long lives, prosperity and safety. They pray to Karwa Mata, Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha and observe a nirjala vrat by not drinking a drop of water or having food for the whole day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the evening, women get together to do Karwa Chauth puja, read the story of Karwa Chauth, and break the fast after sighting the moon. When the moon rises, they look at it and their husband through a sieve, pray to the moon and give an offering. Lastly, they have a morsel of food and sip of water from their husband's hands to end the vrat. Therefore, it is important to know the exact time of the moonrise.

According to Drik Panchang, the moon will rise at 08:09 pm on Karwa Chauth day. Additionally, the puja muhurat is from 05:54 pm to 07:08 pm, and the vrat time will last from 06:20 am to 08:09 pm. The Chaturthi tithi is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 03:08 am on October 14. Here are the city-wise timings for moonrise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Best wishes, images, messages to send your loved ones)

Citywise Moonrise Time

New Delhi - 08:24 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) - 08:48 pm

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) - 08:09 pm

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) - 08:29 pm

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) - 08:04 pm

Chandigarh - 08:06 pm

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) - 08:02 pm

Lucknow (UP) - 07:58 pm

Jaipur (Rajasthan) - 08:19 pm

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) - 07:52 pm

Kolkata (West Bengal) - 07:37 pm

Madurai - 08:43 pm

Gangtok (Sikkim) - 07:26 pm

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) - 07:06 pm

Dispur (Assam) - 07:15 pm

Kohima (Nagaland) - 07:07 pm

Imphal (Manipur) - 07:09 pm

Aizawl (Mizoram) - 07:16 pm

Agartala (Tripura) - 07:22 pm

Shillong (Meghalaya) - 07:16 pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) - 08:40 pm

Bhopal (MP) - 08:21 pm

Panaji (Goa) - 08:51 pm

Patna (Bihar) - 07:44 pm

Ranchi (Jharkhand) - 07:48 pm

Raipur (Chattisgarh) - 08:07 pm

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) - 08:28 pm

Bangalore (Karnataka) - 08:40 pm

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - 08:51 pm

Srinagar - 08:06 pm

Puducherry - 08:33 pm

Pune - 08:45 pm

Vellore - 08:34 pm

Gurgaon - 08:11 pm

Noida - 08:09 pm

Here is the city-wise shubh muhurat for the Karwa Chauth puja.

New Delhi - 05:54 pm to 07:09 pm

Pune - 06:14 pm to 07:27 pm

Chennai - 05:51 pm to 07:04 pm

Kolkata - 05:13 pm to 06:27 pm

Hyderabad - 05:56 pm to 07:09 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:16 pm to 07:30 pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida - 05:53 pm to 07:08 pm

Jaipur - 06:01 pm to 07:15 pm

Mumbai - 06:17 pm to 07:31 pm

Gurgaon - 05:55 pm to 07:09 pm

Bengaluru - 06:02 pm to 07:15 pm

Chandigarh - 05:54 pm to 07:09 pm

(Source: Drik Panchang)