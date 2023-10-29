Karwa Chauth 2023: It is the season of festivals. After Navratri, Karwa Chauth is knocking at the door, and we cannot wait to celebrate it already. Every year, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Especially in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhyam Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, married women observe Karwa Chauth with devotion and dedication. According to the rituals of Karwa Chauth, the married woman has Sargi – a pre-dawn meal on that day before sunrise. Then she keeps fast for the entire day till the moon is seen in the sky. Then after moonrise, the woman sees the moon and then accepts water and food from her husband to break the fast.

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips to maintain energy throughout the day(Freepik)

On this day, married women pray to Lord Shiva for long lives of their husband. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1. While fasting is a ritual on this day, we should ensure to stay energised and avoid falling sick. Here are a few tips that we must follow on the day of Karwa Chauth:

Eat sargi: Under no circumstances should we avoid the consumption of Sargi. We should also ensure that the Sargi thali contains nutritious food items to provide us with energy to sustain the fast throughout the day.

Avoid sweets: We should avoid consuming sweets as a part of the Sargi, as it may give us hunger pangs later. Instead, we can consume paneer.

Include dry fruits in sargi: Almonds, cashews, pistachios, nuts and walnuts can be included in the Sargi. Dry fruits help in providing nutrition and storing energy.

Have fresh fruits: fresh fruits should be included in the pre-dawn meal as they help in keeping the body hydrated and energised.

Warm water: We should stay hydrated throughout the day. Having warm water can help us.

Avoid having tea: Instead of consuming cups of tea, we can have buttermilk or fresh fruit juice to stay hydrated.

Avoid going out: Since we are fasting on that day, we should avoid stressing the body or going out in the heat.

